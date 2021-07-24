Lightning sparked a small fire in Missouri Heights on Thursday afternoon, not far from the property where Ascendigo Autism Services had previously hoped to develop an educational camp.
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority personnel were dispatched to the fire at 5:37 p.m., according to Deputy Chief of Administration Kevin Issel. The fire ignited at 78 Wind River Road off Harmony Lane in Missouri Heights and was about 50 yards behind a home, he said.
The residence’s occupants acted quickly and were able to get a jump on extinguishing the blaze before firefighters arrived on scene, Issel said.
“There was a group of people and they grabbed shovels and garden hoses and ran up the hillside and started putting it out. So, when I got there first, they were already … starting to douse the flames, which was amazing,” he said. “The faster you can get on a wildfire, the better.”
Issel said he arrived by car about five minutes after the dispatch. The first fire engine arrived in the remote area about seven minutes after being dispatched, he said.
Three fire engines — two from the Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority and one from the Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District — responded to the blaze that burned about a quarter of an acre and took about 90 minutes to completely extinguish.
“Everything was wet from all of the rain we’ve had and that helped as well,” Issel said. “But, the citizens were great. I mean, their help was tremendous.”
Last month, the Garfield Board of County Commissioners, in a 2-1 vote, denied Ascendigo Autism Services’ proposal to develop a 126-acre property in Missouri Heights.
On Friday, Commissioner John Martin, who cast one of the two votes to deny Ascendigo’s application, stood by his decision.
“It really isn’t the best for the neighborhood or even Ascendigo,” Martin said.
Ascendigo, a Carbondale-based nonprofit, had hoped to construct a base-camp building, two lodges for campers and staff members, an activity barn and other facilities on the remote property.
However, several community members railed against the proposal, citing water scarcity, inadequate access and fire concerns, among other issues.
Karen Moculeski, a spokesperson for Keep Missouri Heights Rural — which publicly opposed Ascendigo’s proposal — said Thursday’s fire was about 100 to 200 yards from where Ascendigo wanted to build.
“And headed that way,” she said. “There is high fire danger here and it is one of the many reasons we very much cited as a concern of having a camp here.”
Moculeski said a firefighter from Miami was staying in a residence nearby when the lightning strike occurred and was instrumental in getting the blaze under control.
An Ascendigo spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.