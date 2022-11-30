It all starts at 2 a.m. with plow drivers hitting the roads well before most would even dream of being awake.
Then, a coagulation of weather reports, road webcams, boots-on-the-ground feedback and discussion with local maintenance, plow and emergency dispatch services. A decision is made well before the sun has sniffed the horizon: Will there or will there not be a snow day?
The answer is the result of a pre-dawn scramble to combine information and it never leaves everyone satisfied.
“There’s a lot of factors to it,” Aspen School District Director of Transportation Reghan Mahaffey said. “No matter what call we make, in someone’s mind it’s never the right answer. We always know that.”
As snow fell overnight from Monday to Tuesday up and down the Roaring Fork Valley, the Aspen and Roaring Fork school districts made different decisions. ASD opted to debut its two-hour late start while RFSD went ahead with the day as scheduled.
“It gives us a little bit more time,” Mahaffey said. “It’s always hard because we have to make a call by 5:30 in the morning and a lot of times things can significantly change by 7:30.”
Though she would normally be out on the roads herself, checking places where buses are most likely to get stuck, an illness kept Mahaffey at home working the webcams and making phone calls. ASD Superintendent David Baugh pinch hit and checked all the district’s points of concern, and collectively the district decided the storm’s timing allowed classes to be held if started later.
Mahaffey said the district tried a one-hour delay last year but it didn’t provide the flexibility needed. A two-hour delay allows plows to work on roads, the sun to raise the temperature and commuters to get more rest before traveling. Ultimately, it allows the district to compensate for poor weather while not worrying about losing full instructional days that have to be made up at the end of the school year.
It’s an idea that Roaring Fork is exploring through a community survey, first issued on Monday. Previous transportation complications prevented the district from having the flexibility to be able to offer a later start. Now, according to RFSD Chief Operating Officer Jeff Gatlin, those obstacles don’t exist.
“We just don’t have that issue any more with the makeup of our current staff, so we want to explore it and see if it’s something we want to do,” Gatlin said. “We see some pros and cons to it, so we want some feedback.”
It would give the district a new lever to pull on snow days, which it doesn’t have many of currently. The explanation on the survey says it has “no middle ground for days in which conditions improve enough in the morning to safely allow staff and students to arrive at school two hours later.”
Currently, the RFSD inclement weather plan is a rigid “all or none” approach: Either all schools in the district have school, or they don’t. For a district that covers more than 20 miles as the crow flies and has around 1,000 feet of elevation difference between its two most distant schools, it’s an imperfect system.
Gatlin said the reasoning for the blanket decisionmaking has to do with the interconnection of the valley, and that canceling in one community has a “ripple effect” that makes a school-by-school decision process not viable.
“Canceling school in one community, now those kids are staying home and maybe staff members work in another community, now they need to stay home. There’s just this domino effect that we don’t feel is sustainable,” Gatlin said.
Neither district wants to call snow days — both have annual snow day highwater marks that can be counted on one hand in both of the tenures of Mahaffey and Gatlin, they said. The decision to do so, as both did on Oct. 27, comes often as a last resort and as a result of hours of early morning deliberation.
RFSD’s survey went out to families on Monday and if the community supports a two-hour delay, it could be implemented after Jan. 1.