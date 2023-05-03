Aspen City Council supported two requests to allocate funding from the city’s tobacco tax to Response and Lift-Up on Tuesday at their regular meeting, as well as a variety of prevention projects that tax dollars are supporting in the community.
Aspen Family Connections Executive Director Katherine Sand presented an update on the Tobacco Tax Prevention Project, which is a community-focused set of initiatives designed to provide targeted action that will create long-term impact from the tobacco tax revenues.
Initiatives that the project covered in 2022-23 ranged from community training sessions to after-school inclusive activities to connect families, children and teens to preventative opportunities.
“The things and activities I’m going to be talking about today would not have happened without the funding that came from the tobacco tax, and it’s directly related to what I believe are the sort of fundamental goals of that tobacco tax,” Sand said. “When you take a bold move like instituting a tax … you do so because you care about the wellbeing of children, and so when we formulated this project, it was really with that wellbeing at the heart.”
The city collects a 40% sales tax on non-cigarette tobacco and nicotine products and a $3 plus 10 cents a year per pack tax on cigarettes, according to a memorandum from city staff.
In 2017, voters approved a ballot measure saying that the money could only be spent on financing health and human services, tobacco-related health issues and addiction and substance abuse education and mitigation. The city provides up to $250,000 per year to Aspen Family Connections, which operates under the Aspen School District, to enhance universal prevention and youth engagement services for the upper valley.
Tobacco tax funds have also supported other programs outside AFC, such as tutoring programs at the Aspen Youth Center, the Hope Squad at Aspen High School to support mental health, and the upcoming Aspen Kids’ Guide with Kids First, which will be Aspen’s first resource guide for young families to connect them with camps, events, services and more.
The council also supported both funding requests for projects at Response and Lift-Up. The city has $524,850 in uncommitted fund balance for the tobacco tax dollars. Response, a local nonprofit with a mission to end domestic and sexual abuse and to support survivors in achieving safety and empowerment, requested $150,000 to fund a portion of a campaign to build the first domestic abuse center in the upper Roaring Fork Valley.
In 2022, Response assisted 171 survivors of domestic and sexual abuse with advocacy and crisis intervention, and also helped 76 survivors and 62 children with housing. Seventeen survivors and 17 children were provided with transitional housing, but 13 of them had to be turned away because of a lack of space. It was then that Executive Director Shannon Meyer decided it was time to build a shelter.
The shelter will be located on Cody Lane in the Basalt Business Center East and will have seven efficiency units with the capacity for nine adults and 15 children, a memo said. Response anticipates housing 40 to 50 survivors and their children at the shelter each year. The building will also include office space, a food and clothing pantry, a caretaker unit and a conference room.
“I understand the work Reponse does,” said Councilman Sam Rose, who volunteers as a hotline advocate with Response. “It’s incredible and the people that are helped there, they really need it, and it’s incredible.”
Councilman John Doyle agreed, saying the money would be well spent, and that he was disturbed to learn that 13 people were turned away.
Lift-Up requested $50,000 to support the purchase of an existing warehouse building in Glenwood Springs. In 2022, more than 48,000 guests visited the valley’s six food pantries and nine drive-through locations, and thus far in 2023, more than 25,000 guests have visited, resulting in a 40% increase in visits since last quarter, development director Sheila Maurer said. The current increase in demand is significant, she added.
Councilman Bill Guth thanked the Lift-Up team for all they do, saying he believes in the organization and supports it through one of his businesses.
Two resolutions to approve the funding requests will be brought to the council at a future meeting.