Republican Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky announced his re-election campaign around the same time President Joe Biden delivered the State of the Union Address Tuesday.
“It’s a local position that I’m running for, but it’s really the national politics and the administration in Washington, D.C., that really has alarmed me,” Jankovsky said in an interview Wednesday morning. “The word I used last night is … appalled.”
Jankovsky, who was first sworn into office in 2011, declared his intention to seek a fourth term as a county commissioner during the Garfield County Republican Caucus, which occurred Tuesday evening from 5 to 8 p.m.
The Garfield County Democratic Caucus will take place Saturday, via Zoom, beginning at 10 a.m.
“The other side will say … ‘you’re just an oil-and-gas county. We need to be more diverse.’ Well, we’re already diverse,” Jankovsky said. “[Oil and gas] is important to us because of the good-paying jobs and it’s also important because of the revenues we get back to the county.”
Sections of the Piceance Basin — one of the largest natural gas reserves in the U.S. — are located in Garfield County and Jankovsky has strongly opposed the Biden administration’s initiative to conserve at least 30% of U.S. lands and waters by 2030.
The Garfield Board of County Commissioners referred to the 30 by 30 initiative as a land grab.
Earlier this week, Republican Garfield County Commissioner Mike Samson compared some of the Biden administration’s “America the Beautiful” initiative to the dystopian novel “1984.”
“There’s a word in there the author George Orwell speaks of — doublespeak,” Samson said during Monday’s BOCC meeting. “The Biden administration’s term of America the Beautiful is definitely an example of doublespeak.”
Jankovsky largely agreed with his Republican colleague.
“I’m probably more passionate now about being a county commissioner than I was during the Trump administration,” Jankovsky said Wednesday. “I think it’s more important for me now to be a county commissioner than … probably since the first time I ran.”
Jankovsky, who has an ownership stake in Sunlight Mountain Resort in Garfield County, also described himself as “the business person on the board of county commissioners.”
At times during the pandemic, Jankovsky has railed against state COVID-19 restrictions like mask mandates, as well as limiting operating capacities across several economic sectors.
“With the restaurant side of it, it was a battle,” Jankovsky said. “Keeping this economy rolling … I think we were more aggressive than our neighboring counties were on that.”
Should he be re-elected in the fall, Jankovsky said he would continue to work on addressing the opioid and mental health crisis that has gripped counties across the country. In particular, Jankovsky said he wanted to help finally bring a detox facility to Mind Springs Health in Glenwood Springs.
Whoever his opponent may be next fall, Jankovsky anticipated a close race for the seat that he has held for more than a decade.
“Garfield County is not by any means a red county … Garfield County is a purple county,” Jankovsky said. “I do expect it to be a good race, there’s no doubt about it. But, I also will state that it’s a good race to be a Republican.”