A 30-year-old Mexican man who returned to Aspen to work another winter season in one of the city’s high-end hotels almost pleaded guilty to class 4 felony aggravated motor vehicle theft — until he reconsidered and decided he needed to consult with an immigration attorney first.
“I want you to do your diligence on this,” Pitkin County District Court Judge Chris Seldin told him. “Since you’re not a United States citizen, immigration consequences are among those impacts.”
Andres Cruz Stevens appeared before the judge without legal representation — one of three defendants to do so during the Monday court docket. He did not meet the financial qualifications for the public defender but didn’t have the financial means to hire private counsel, either.
“I haven’t gotten any advice from any lawyer, so I don’t know how it works here. I’m not from this country, and I’ve never been in this situation before,” he said.
In fact, Cruz Stevens doesn’t remember allegedly getting into the vehicle that was parked in a valet line with the keys inside in December. He doesn’t remember allegedly driving it two blocks away to his residence, either.
“So you were intoxicated when you drove?” Seldin queried in an effort to establish a factual basis for the guilty plea.
“Honestly, it was a shock to me,” he said of his interaction with Aspen police the following day. “I cannot sleep … I just want to go through this and keep working, move on. I just want to put this in the past.”
Indeed, an Aspen Police Department arrest affidavit describes “the very cooperative Mr. Cruz Stevens” as “very forthcoming and cooperative.”
Police were first contacted through a dispatch call made by a hotel employee reporting that a guest’s vehicle that had been dropped off at valet had been found a few blocks away with the keys locked in it.
“[The renter of the vehicle] mentioned that there was a Gucci bag with a laptop and four passports for his family that were in the vehicle when he parked it,” according to the affidavit.
When the vehicle was recovered the next day, however, the only items left were some empty retail shopping bags, a small Coco Chanel earring, two plastic bottles of water and a cup of eaten sunflower seeds.
While hotel surveillance footage seems to depict Cruz Stevens getting into the vehicle, he was adamant that he had not stolen anything — and willingly offered police his house key so they could search the premises and prove his innocence. A police officer showed that video to Cruz Stevens during an interview.
“[He] turned pale and began to shake a little,” the affidavit states. “He didn’t seem to remember it.”
In fact, that interview concluded early because medics were called, something Cruz Stevens related to the judge during what started as a guilty plea.
“They showed me 15 minutes or seconds of a video, and I couldn’t remember anything at all, and I had a panic attack,” he said.
It was when Seldin mentioned immigration implications for convicted felons that Cruz Stevens gave pause and decided to seek professional legal advice before continuing with a plea — and as he’d already stated and reiterated to the court that he could not afford to retain an attorney, even a consultation could cause duress.
A common predicament
It’s a situation legal professionals see regularly: Someone does not meet the strict financial standards to qualify for a public defender but cannot feasibly pay a private defense attorney, which may charge up to $500 an hour.
It’s one of the reasons Ryan Kalamaya, a partner in Kalamaya Goscha and co-chair of Alpine Legal Services, publishes the firm’s rates on its website and, if warranted, has taken cases pro bono or on a sliding scale.
“Our firm does do pro bono work; it depends on the circumstances,” he said. “The rub of what you’re seeing is that people up here in the mountains, they make a decent amount of money, but the cost of living is such that if you were to take their discretionary income, they are living below what is kind of sustainable.”
The Best Places data indices put a 30 percent weight on housing when calculating overall cost of living. The median price of a home in Pitkin County, it reports, is $1.12 million — 484 percent of the United States average of $231,200.
“It’s the same issue that is running through a lot of political discussions, and that is just the cost of living up here is crazy,” Kalamaya said. “I’ve heard it with day care … it hits on all walks of life, including the legal system.”
While Alpine Legal Services offers access to resources in civil matters — Kalamaya said the vast majority of parties in family cases are self represented — there isn’t a comparable nonprofit entity that focuses on criminal matters.
That doesn’t mean Alpine Legal Services executive director Jennifer Wherry isn’t working to address that gap.
“We’re working at this very moment at trying to get the private bar more engaged by informing them of what we really see in our community and the ripple effect of that,” she said. “It is detrimental in a big way.”
Kalamaya noted that even attempting to financially plan around retaining private counsel can be daunting, as the traditional hourly billing system doesn’t offer a final cost upfront. To help ease that burden, Kalamaya Goscha publishes its rates on its website.
“I think one of the things that’s really difficult is people assume, rightfully so, that lawyers are expensive. There’s this mystification about how much lawyers really cost,” he said. “The legal world is changing big time because people are really having a hard time with the billable-hour concept. At least for me, if United Airlines … can fly in and out of Aspen, and they have to deal with fuel prices, coronavirus, weather … if they quote you a flat fee, I don’t know why a lawyer can’t say, ‘This is how much it’s going to cost you for this particular work.’”
As for Kalamaya Goscha, those fees depend on the nature of a client’s case and which attorney takes it, and at least for now, the model still hinges on billable hours and retainers, though the firm offers payment plans.
“If the scope of our representation is limited to consulting with you on your case, the retainer amount is $2,500,” its website says.
If someone’s case involves a hearing, however, that retainer jumps to $7,500 — or $10,000 if Kalamaya, whose hourly rate is $425, is the lead attorney.
Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham acknowledges the “sticker shock” people can feel when learning retainer rates but said that in application, retainers often net clients deep discounts on their attorney’s hourly time.
“That $4,000 retainer may equate to $75 an hour,” he said.
Still, that’s a major discrepancy from the individual $1,265 monthly income — 125 percent of the poverty line — that qualifies someone for a public defender.
The public defender application process works on a point system, whereby a person’s gross monthly income and assets versus expenses and the severity of the criminal charge merit between 0 and 150 points or more. Anyone whose application warrants at least 150 points qualifies for a public defender.
For instance, a single person whose monthly income is at or below $1,265 gets 150 points; if that person’s income is 10 percent more, or $1,391, then 100 points are awarded. Similarly, a defendant facing a class 1, 2 or 3 felony with $750 or less in assets automatically gets 150 points but only 125 points for class 4, 5 or 6. Anyone with assets valuing more than $10,000 will not earn any points.
For someone who makes just a few hundred dollars more than the income cutoff and isn’t facing a serious felony charge, they’re essentially left with two options: find a way to retain private legal counsel or represent themselves.
“People are going to jail because they don’t have proper defense,” Wherry said. “It’s very much a constitutional issue, but how do we solve that? I think it’s unclear how we go about understanding what we mean by ‘justice for all.’”
Kalamaya echoed Wherry’s sentiments.
“If you look at the number of pro se parties that go through the courthouse doors, it’s a major issue,” he said. “Alpine Legal Services is really trying to meet that need in the civil context. It really calls into question whether or not that is a viable system and [if] we’re really giving people access to justice in a fair and appropriate manner.”
Kalamaya and Wherry are far from the only legal professionals who are working to address the situation. Colorado’s Access to Justice Commission, an independent entity created in 2003 with the support of the state supreme court and bar association, published a strategic plan in 2017 that prioritizes several objectives to ease the burden of those representing themselves in legal matters.
Those objectives range from offering law students and recent graduates financial incentives such as tuition remission or loan repayment in exchange for working in “public interest activities” to training court personnel “in how most effectively to interact with unrepresented litigants.”
As for already existing resources? Kalamaya pointed out that Alpine Legal Services tries to keep an updated list of attorneys willing to work on a sliding scale.