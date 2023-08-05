An international public health advisor is bringing his experience of aiding Israel through the COVID-19 pandemic and what lies ahead on the global public health landscape to the Chabad Jewish Community Center in Aspen.
Nadav Davidovitch is the director of the School of Public Health at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev in Israel, self-described as the “fastest growing research university” in the country. He serves on international and national committees, including the executive committee for the European Public Health Association and the Israeli National Advisory Committee.
In his Wednesday presentation in Aspen, he’ll discuss the lessons learned from COVID-19, particularly how public health is no longer doing the science, but focusing on its presentation to the public.
“On one hand, this was epidemiology and public health to the fullest. On the other — maybe in a paradoxical way — we are suffering now from different problems,’ Davidovitch said via Zoom on Friday. “There’s lots of burnout and mistrust. What I’m going to present is what we’re doing at Ben-Gurion University, leading to what is called now, ‘the new normal.’
“I think the most important lesson is the issue of integration and trust. We call it health in all policies. So it’s not just about epidemiology, it’s also about mental health, it’s about communities, it’s about resilience.”
In October 2021 the New York Times wrote an article entitled, “Israel, Once the Model for Beating Covid, Faces New Surge of Infections.” The country was among the global leaders in vaccination rollout and implementation of an electronic pass system for the vaccinated to attend events. But with emergence of the Delta variant, cases of the disease spiked.
Davidovitch was quoted in the article describing how the urgency had left the country and “it was only in the last two weeks,” that it had returned. Later in the article he confirms getting a booster shot but states, “We now understand that the vaccines are not enough.”
The discussion will also cover climate change and public health on the global scale. Working in a country that has had its share of controversy — BGU itself has ties with the Israeli military which has been accused of human rights violations against Palestinians, including the school receiving $15 million in funding from the government in 2018 as it prepared to transfer Israel Defense Forces to the Negev region — Davidovitch said that climate change is a transcendent enough issue that even political enemies should be working together.
“Public health can (unite so many people). It’s for all of us and especially younger generations,” Davidovitch said. “I think sometimes we have a false feeling that global health is something that is not related to us. But this is going to be everywhere, even in Aspen. The world is changing and we are all interconnected.”
Davidovitch will be joined on the panel by BGU President Daniel Chamovitz with remarks from Doug Seserman, CEO for the Americans for Ben-Gurion University, a fundraising group for the school.
