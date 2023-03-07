Aspen Mayor Torre won reelection by a comfortable margin Tuesday but political newcomer Tracy Sutton showed a sizable part of the population was ready for a change.
Torre won by 1,675 to 1,114 votes, or a margin of 60% to 40%.
Torre campaigned to the end, waving a sign at the intersection of Mill and Main streets almost up to the closing of the polls at 7 p.m. He said this race was more aggressively fought and less civil than his last two races. His victory gives him a third consecutive two-year term.
He said he felt his message of putting community first resonated with voters. “Community put community first,” he said.
Sutton said she was proud of the outcome considering she was a political newcomer taking on an incumbent.
“I think people were ready for a change,” Sutton said.
Council races
Sam Rose and Bill Guth were elected to two open seats on the Aspen City Council on Tuesday night, while incumbent Skippy Mesirow fell short by 213 votes.
Rose, who lost a bid for council two years ago, earned the most votes with 2,323, and Guth came in second with 1,499. Mesirow pulled 1,286 votes.
“I'm just honored beyond belief,” Rose said, shortly after seeing the final election results. “Aspen really is the best place on earth to call home and to be a representative of this place is the highest honor to me, personally.”
Rose said he believes it was his “genuine hard work and dedication” that contributed to his success in the race, noting that he feels like he’s been “running for the last two years.”
This time around, though, Rose ran a more sophisticated campaign, he said.
Guth, a businessman and developer with strong support from the local real estate industry, thanked his campaign team members and his family for their support throughout his first council campaign. Guth’s campaign raised the most money of all five city council and mayoral candidates this season and he said he was grateful for the support.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “I think I’m excited to be able to contribute to the future of Aspen and have representation on the city council and make Aspen a better place for all of us.”
After seeing the final results, Mesirow was all smiles despite the results, and said he plans to take some time off after his term comes to an end in April. The next council will be sworn in on April 11.
“I ran exactly the race I wanted to run,” Mesirow said. “I’m hopeful that the changes we brought forward will have an impact. I’m going to be here till I’m 90 plus, so we’ve got plenty of time.”
For the full stories on Aspen's municipal elections, visit aspendailynews.com on Wednesday morning or pick up a print edition.