It’s difficult enough to be put under intense public scrutiny — and sometimes ire — as an elected official, but especially during a pandemic.
When Torre ran for the office in 2019 against Councilmember Ann Mullins, defeating his opponent with a 56-to-44% margin in a runoff election, his vision for Aspen’s future didn’t include public health orders that would shutter the community he sought to serve.
He served it anyway.
As mayor and Pitkin County Board of Health member — on which he’s thoughtfully and repeatedly emphasized his representation of the city council — Torre has acted as a sponge, poring over medical research presented by Aspen Valley Hospital staff and listening with empathy to the business community. Throughout, he’s volleyed the two perspectives like the tennis pro he is, showing grace and humility in asking for further details, consistently offering questioning perspectives without derailing toward the unproductive or outright combative amid sometimes emotionally charged discussions.
While we haven’t fully agreed with every maneuver taken along the way, we believe the lessons Torre’s learned through navigating the storm that is COVID-19 will make for an even more effective, intentional second term. He’s said as much during interviews and Squirm Night; we commend anyone who leans into rather than away from an opportunity for reflection, and Torre has done that in spades.
Such is the case for nearly everyone in every arena, the pandemic completely altered Torre’s plans for his first term, though he still managed to achieve many tangible milestones toward his initial larger goals — like helping steward a clear vision for the city and its communications with the community. It’s this editorial board’s belief that he should be given the opportunity to fulfill more of that strategic plan. We believe he’s proven an ability to sincerely listen, and it’s our hope that that trend will continue, and he will take bold stances reflecting what he’s heard, as we emerge on the other side of the pandemic.
The Aspen Daily News editorial board is proudly a majority community-member board, with Samuel Bernal, Scott Freidheim and Dr. Kim Levin. David Cook, publisher, and Megan Tackett, editor, are the other two voting members, with Aspen Daily News co-owner Spencer McKnight serving as an alternate.