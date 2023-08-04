Citing the needs of her family, a desire to pursue other professional endeavors and a break from public scrutiny, Roaring Fork School District Board of Education member Natalie Torres said she will not seek reelection this fall.
Torres is the first of five incumbent board members in the Roaring Fork Valley — three in RFSD, two at Aspen School District — to make publicly known their intentions for the November election. The former board president who led the district through the COVID-19 pandemic told the Aspen Daily News that the toll of public scrutiny and criticism through the pandemic and afterwards weighed in her decision to not seek another term.
“It was a tough decision because I felt like there was more I wanted to do and most of my time was unfortunately spent on COVID,” Torres said via phone on Thursday. “So in that respect, I was like, ‘Man, I really don’t want to be done.’ But my kids are still young and I wanted to respect their wishes because honestly, they have felt it more than anybody with the late nights, the weekends and then they’ve been approached at school, which is hard.”
Torres was elected as representative for Roaring Fork Schools’ District B — which represents west Carbondale, Aspen Glen, Ironbridge and 4 Mile Road up to Sunlight Ski Resort in 2019 — just months before COVID-19 shut down the school system and the rest of the world.
She was selected to be the first Latina board president in December 2020, succeeding Jen Rupert. She held the position for a year until current president Kathryn Kuhlenberg took the role. Torres now serves as the board’s secretary and treasurer.
As president, she was the board’s face and voice as the district tried to navigate pandemic restrictions, closures and controversy. It brought about the idea of school boards as a political entity, bringing charged responses and outcry to decisions the board made that hasn’t necessarily subsided with the severity of COVID-19.
“I would say the decision to not run again was really more driven by that scrutiny and just the toll it takes,” Torres said. “It’s hard because you truly want to do your very best and when people are looking to, I don’t know if the word is to place blame or say, ‘Why didn’t you do this?’ As a board member, you’re a volunteer, you’re really doing your very best with reaching out to the experts and the professionals that you have contact with.
“A lot of times these people that have scrutinies or want to criticize what you’re doing are not thinking about how you’re just like they are. You’re a community member and you’re doing what you can. But it’s been harder since COVID, because people feel the permission to say whatever they want about you without actually ever knowing you or talking to you.”
After COVID, the board was charged with selecting a new superintendent following the retirement of Rob Stein. With those two major events, Torres felt she and her fellow 2019 electees were never able to catch up on training and development — something they hope to build more infrastructure for with future boards.
In recent months, the board has faced intense scrutiny after bringing the concept of superintendent housing assistance to the public in a way, perceived by some, that didn’t allow for adequate community input. It was forced to backtrack and establish a community task force that met five times starting in May. The board also heard outcry after the controversial U.S. Border Patrol was given a booth at Glenwood Springs High School’s career fair in March.
Additionally, national buzz topics of LGBTQ rights and Critical Race Theory have come before the board, be it in action items or public comment.
In her complicated tenure, Torres said one thing she wishes she could have pushed for is further development in career and college readiness and the district’s Career and Technical Education program. She said the district is starting work on that now, “which is exciting.”
Conversely, she said she’s proud of the work in increasing access, particularly for Spanish-speaking students.
When Torres was elected, she filled a vacant seat left by Matt Hamilton, who resigned May 2019. She ran unopposed.
The concern now, in a tumultuous time for school boards nationally, is that nobody runs for the board in the district this election cycle, once again leaving the seat vacant.
“It’s incredibly important and honestly it was really hard to think about, ‘I don’t know who will fill my seat if I don’t run,’” Torres said. “I’ve done a lot of outreach to folks to say, ‘Please think about this. I think you’d make a good candidate.’ The hard part has been when they ask me what I think of what the position is, and I tried to be as honest as possible with it requires a lot of work and a lot of commitment and you’re in the public eye in everything you do, they’re like, ‘OK, I’m good.’
“My hope is that it’s just somebody who’s doing it for the main reason of making our school district and our community better and not with an agenda on either side.”
Torres said she still could reflect on the positives of being on the board.
“It's a great chance to learn so much about our district,” Torres said. “I feel so better informed on how to get more information, how to navigate the school system. It’s a really great opportunity to learn how our district works and where you can get involved to make it better.”
The four other upcoming school board candidates in the valley — Jasmin Ramirez and Maureen Stepp in Roaring Fork School District and Katy Frisch and Jonathan Nickell in Aspen — either offered no comment, had not made a final decision on running or did not respond to emails sent on July 26.
Both school districts will issue calls for nominations on Wednesday, with the nomination period ending Aug. 24 and nomination petitions closing Sept. 1. Election day is Nov. 7.