Snowmass Village’s town council made the exit of the Krabloonik dog-sledding operation official by agreeing 5-0 to an out-of-court settlement agreement on Monday.
The agreement allows Krabloonik to remain operational through June 2024 on the conditions that its dogs are properly cared for and the ownership starts the process of finding new homes for the Alaskan huskies, among other demands.
The agreement beholds Krabloonik to a conditions-laden wind-down plan, and it ends litigation between the town and the Krabloonik ownership, Dan and Ginny Philips. As well, it spells the end of commercial dog-sledding on the town-owned property since 1976.
The Phillips also lose their lease option to purchase one of the two Krabloonik lots between June 2025 and September 2026 to be used as a restaurant and dog-sledding operation. The lease had given Krabloonik ownership three 10-year options to rent the lot at $10 a year through 2055.
“This was not easy, but I think we need to make it clear to the community they are operating for another year to help them out in the situation they’re in,” said Snowmass Village Mayor Bill Madsen before the council adopted the resolution approving the agreement. “So we’re not just totally kicking them to the curb, and at the same time, we’re trying to do what’s best for the dogs.”
The ratification came after the Phillips couple and the town reached a settlement deal ahead of an eviction hearing scheduled July 5-7 in Pitkin County District Court. Town Attorney Jeff Conklin said proper care of the dogs and responsibly managing the property were at the heart of the deal.
The town terminated Krabloonik’s lease Nov. 1 in the wake of a landlord-tenant fallout that began last summer when a best-practices committee concluded the operation underperformed when it came to spaying and neutering the dogs, managing records of the dogs’ health and treatment, having a retirement program for the dogs, doing public education and outreach, having a breeding program and limiting the amount of time dogs are tethered.
Krabloonik ownership and counsel said the town essentially made up rules on the fly.
Noncompliance with the best practices component of the lease agreement did not constitute a lease default, Krabloonik argued.
“TOSV Town Council has been inundated with hundreds, if not thousands, of emails containing opinions from out-of-town activists (including people from out of the country) who believe dog-sledding is inherently evil and Krabloonik should be shut down, explicitly urging Council to ‘break the Lease,’” read a Krabloonik lawsuit filed in December after the town took the eviction to court in November.
The filing also alleged “outside pressure and changing standards of enforcement have been applied to the reasonable expectations of the parties as set in June 2015.” June 2015 is when Krabloonik’s lease took effect for the Phillips, who bought the business in 2014.
In the meantime, terms of the agreement require a town-retained veterinarian to review and approve the euthanization of any of the dogs.
“This approval by the appointed veterinarian provision is subject to such exigent circumstances where a dog could suffer significant pain or suffering by delaying the approval of a euthanization,” said the agreement.
About 180 Alaskan huskies live on the Krabloonik premises.
As for the property’s future, “at the end of this final year of the Krabloonik operations Krabloonik would surrender the property to the town, the town could continue to own it,” Conklin told the council.
Former Snowmass Mayor Bill Boineau urged the council to make good use of the property that flanks the Campground area of Snowmass Ski Area, and he said he knows of residents who would like to preserve.
The agreement requires Krabloonik to provide sled-dog rides for at least 100 days during the period from Nov. 1 to March 31, 2024.
The following timeline shows how the town and Krabloonik went sideways last year:
• May 2022: Best Practices Review Committee members take tours of Krabloonik facility.
• June 6, 2022: Committee members inspect Krabloonik facility.
• June 28, 2022: Committee’s report finds that Krabloonik’s operations didn’t comply with seven of 14 requirements from the best practices plan.
• July 5, 2022: Snowmass Village Town Council reviews committee’s report.
• Aug. 1, 2022: Town issues a notice of default to Krabloonik.
• Sept. 1, 2022: Town issues second notice of default and gives Krabloonik 30 days to comply.
• Oct. 6, 2022: Town issues third and final notice of default to Krabloonik.