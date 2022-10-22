Aspen Mountain Tots will visit the Aspen City Council on Tuesday to request a new three-year lease exempting the child care program from the requirement to operate five days a week and amending it to four days a week.
Last year, Aspen Mountain Tots and Playgroup Aspen both made decisions to downsize their capacity. Playgroup permanently closed due to conflicts over its lease renewal and hour requirements in the Yellow Brick Building. Aspen Mountain Tots currently operates one classroom in the Yellow Brick and serves 20 families, but owner Dawn Ryan said a five-day-per-week operation is not sustainable for her business and the families it serves.
“My concern all along has been the staffing shortage and the financial impact of adding a fifth day, and what that would look like for staffing costs,” she said.
Over the past summer, Ryan experimented with operating Monday through Friday for nine weeks. Out of the 20 families she works with, she said only four needed Friday care, and only one needed it for work-related reasons.
“It was just very clear that that was not sustainable, so I presented that data to Kids First and they approached me with an understanding of what that data represented, and they suggested that they were prepared to negotiate a four-day-a-week lease,” Ryan said. “So I’m hopeful.”
The decision to grant the request or maintain the five-day requirement will be up to the council, regardless of recommendations made by city staff.
In a memorandum, Assistant City Manager Diane Foster wrote that in addition to the data presented in Ryan’s report, there are several reasons for the council to grant the request. It would preserve an existing provider in the Yellow Brick, allow Aspen Mountain Tots to operate in a way that is fiscally responsible and relieve the city of the task of searching for a new provider to fill the space, given the current teacher shortage.
Foster also wrote that Aspen Mountain Tots already exceeds the lease’s hour requirement by operating from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. instead of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This provides 38 hours of care each week in four days, which exceeds Kids First’s minimum requirement of 35 hours. Ryan has also agreed to operate for two additional weeks with 16 children throughout the three-year lease term, meaning that she would provide an extra 128 more days of child care than in 2021.
“Kids First has a minimum hours of operation, and Dawn and [the Early Learning Center] both exceed the minimum,” Foster said. “While she’s not meeting the letter of the lease by going four days a week, she is meeting the spirit of it in agreeing to be open more days.”
If the council grants the request, Aspen Mountain Tots would be the only program in the Yellow Brick that would operate only four days a week. The city is still waiting for responses to its request for proposals from other child care providers to lease classrooms in the building. Foster said the city has heard from several people recently who have called to say they are interested in the space, but no one has signed a lease.
On Tuesday, the city council supported Kids First’s 2023 budget requests and also supported a request from staff to waive rent for all classrooms in the Yellow Brick. Child care providers would be asked to continue to pay for utilities and also would be required to put the money they would use for rent toward a benefit for their organization, such as employee health care. The zero-rent program will begin in January 2023, and the city hopes it will attract more responses to its RFPs.
The families that attended Playgroup Aspen last year have since been absorbed into other local child care programs. Foster acknowledged that while the program could have operated for the remaining year and a half on its lease, the opportunity to operate four days a week was not available to them at the time.
Ryan said it was unfortunate that Playgroup did not receive a similar offer last year to operate for four days, but the requirement regarding hours meant it had to close. She remains optimistic about Tuesday’s upcoming discussion with the council.
“I have great faith in the new co-leaders of Kids First and I look forward to being part of the solution,” she said. “I never wanted to be part of the problem, but I also have to look out for my own business; this is a family business, we are one of the smallest programs taking care of the fewest amount of families so I’m really just trying to protect myself, my own family and the families that attend.”