The smoke that continues to cloud the Roaring Fork Valley due to fires burning farther west, although unhealthy and unsightly, does not appear to be curtailing summer tourism.
“It’s all of those fires out west,” Tom Renwick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Grand Junction said. “There’s some big ones in Northern California and big ones in Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana. And they’re all just obviously bringing smoke.”
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an air quality health advisory for wildfire smoke from 7 a.m. Monday until 9 a.m. Tuesday for much of the Western Slope, including Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties.
Renwick said rain in the local forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday might decrease the smoke’s presence in the Roaring Fork Valley before possibly returning Thursday.
“If we actually get some rain to come through here — or even just moisture to increase — it’ll actually… take smoke out of the atmosphere, believe it or not,” Renwick said. “It sort of gets incorporated into that rain.”
The National Weather Service has called for a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms for Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley on Tuesday with chances of precipitation increasing in the area on Wednesday as well.
According to the CDPHE advisory, people may want to remain indoors if the smoke becomes too thick, especially individuals with heart disease, respiratory illnesses or the like or who are very young or elderly.
“It’s affecting ... the Western Slope and all of eastern Utah down into New Mexico,” Renwick said. “It’s awful.”
Although unsightly and unhealthy, the smoke does not appear to be adversely affecting the Roaring Fork Valley’s booming summer tourism season, which relies heavily on clean air, pristine water and endless views.
“Our on-mountain summer sightseeing business does not seem to be impacted by the smoke so far,” Jeff Hanle, Aspen Skiing Company vice president of communications, said in an email Monday. “We are seeing steady business across both Aspen Mountain and Snowmass with no drop off at all due to smoke.”
Steve Beckley, who owns Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, also said the mountaintop theme park was enjoying a “phenomenal summer” despite the recent smoke and mudslides periodically shutting down Interstate 70 near last summer’s Grizzly Creek Fire’s burn scar.
“We’re still full,” Beckley said. “We’re still busier than we’ve ever been.”
Elk Mountain Expeditions Co-owner James Foerster said he had noticed more and more smoky days each summer since opening a decade ago but wasn’t sure if it had negatively impacted his rafting business’ bottom line.
“When you’re down … in the bottoms of the valleys which obviously are river level, it doesn’t seem as smoky,” Foerster said.
Still, Foerster said most guests were just looking forward to cooling off and that whitewater rafting could accommodate that, with or without smoke.
“We’ve had a few drought years, a few average years and a few highwater years … it’s kind of this revolving coin, and I can’t really speak to what next year is going to bring or the year after that,” Foerster said. “But, it’s always something new.”