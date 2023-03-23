Basalt officials and their contractor pledged on Wednesday to do everything they can to minimize disruptions to businesses from a major project on the town’s main street this summer.
However, they remained firm that the work must continue through the busy tourism season.
Businesses will deal with temporary loss of prime parking spaces, one-way traffic controlled by flaggers and dust and noise that may turn off some diners and shoppers during the busy summer months, the town’s primary tourist season. Businesses also may experience temporary disruptions to sewer and water service.
Roughly 20 business operators attended a Wednesday morning session to learn details of the Midland Avenue Streetscape project. Another session was held in the afternoon. A top question on the mind of many business operators was why the project couldn’t be spread over time and stopped during the heart of summer.
“From the beginning we’ve begged and pleaded not to do the work during the summer,” said Laura Maine, co-owner of Tempranillo Restaurant in downtown Basalt. She said she doesn’t feel the full scope and impact of the project was revealed when the project was first discussed.
Mitzi Rapkin, a communications consultant working for the town, said the initial community contact after funding was approved by voters in November 2021 indicated that people wanted to get the project finished as quickly as possible.
“People wanted to expedite the project so it’s done over one year rather than two or three,” she said.
As it stands, the project will take roughly 18 months. The first phase on Midland Spur will last from now until late June. The second phase from the Midland Mall/Heirlooms area east on Midland to the Xin Yu Massage building will be undertaken from May to fall. The third phase will be on the east end of Midland Avenue to its intersection with Homestead Drive. The final months of the project will be “less intense” than earlier parts, Rapkin said.
Stutsman-Gerbaz construction company has been awarded the contract for the first phase and is the likely frontrunner for the remainder. Owner Shay Stutsman said he understands that summer is vital for Basalt restaurants, shops and service providers.
He said the company will work to maintain access for delivery vehicles and garbage trucks. It will use water trucks to minimize dust. There will be noise, he said, but the machinery is quieter than many people probably imagine.
Basalt resident Ted Guy asked if equipment could be operated with lights and flaggers as an alternative to back-up beeps.
“That’s one of the most irritating noises in the world,” he said.
Stutsman said the cost of providing a flagger for every piece of equipment would be too expensive. He also pledged that businesses will be warned well in advance if water or sewer shut-offs are necessary. When they are, it will likely be for a very short period, he said.
Work during the heart of the summer will be confined to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with occasional extensions, he said.
The town government and Basalt Chamber of Commerce will put the best possible spin on the project. They will engage in an advertising and social media campaign that stresses business are open and remain accessible through the construction, Rapkin said. The theme will be along the Iines of, “Come see our progress, see how we’re doing,” she said.
They are already engaging with summer tourism stakeholders such as cycling clubs, fishing guides and the Aspen Yacht Club to prepare them for the summer work. The town will create a Midland Dollars campaign where it will subsidize $20 coupons per customer for goods and services from Midland Avenue businesses.
A bandshell and other final improvements are scheduled to be completed in the Basalt River Park along the Roaring Fork River in July. The town will host Wednesday evening concerts through the balance of the summer with the goal of enticing people to visit downtown.
Special shuttle service will be established to get people between downtown and large parking areas at the elementary and middle schools during the summer months.
The town also posted sheets at the meeting place where business owners could write suggestions on how the construction project could better accommodate them.
“We’re open to whatever ideas you have,” Rapkin said.
Guy, who has been involved in numerous civic endeavors and hasn’t been shy about critiquing Basalt government over the years, said he doesn’t believe the current administration planned the project with the welfare of businesses as a high enough priority. It’s likely that some businesses will see revenues drop enough this summer that they don’t survive, he warned.
Guy contended that voters approved the funding for the project but they didn’t weigh in on the particulars of the plan.
“I think the town should take this to a vote of the people,” Guy said.
That’s not one of the options on the table.