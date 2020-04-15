Aspen, CO (81611)

Today

Flurries and scattered snow showers will change to some rain showers as the day wears on. High 43F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers this evening and steady snow likely after midnight. Low near 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.