The town of Basalt is looking at the short- and long-term impacts of the stay-at-home orders mandated by COVID-19, and on Tuesday its staff shared how an operational budget that earns 60% of its revenue from sales taxes can keep providing essential services.
“The financial impacts of this pandemic could be felt over a few years,” Town Manager Ryan Mahoney wrote in his forward to a 2020 budget project report that he and Finance Director Christy Hamrick delivered on Tuesday night.
Both explained to a somber council how the town has created a detailed financial model for revenue and will include monthly updates such as reductions in revenue accounts to elected officials. That will allow fluidity as more information is made available, they stressed.
Short-term revenue models for the town are based on the current stay-at-home order continuing through June 2020 and project sales tax collections at the end of the year being down 15.2%, or $695,100, to what was budgeted. Compared to 2019, the forecasted revenue decline, 17.5%, is even steeper.
For 2021, revenue of $5.5 million is forecasted with expenditures of $7.25 million. In 2022, the budget forecast is similar, which could draw the fund balance down to $1.08 million, significantly less than the $2.5 million now considered as the town’s minimum fund balance.
Conservative budgeting “sets ourselves up for more of a marathon than a race,” Hamrick said, adding, “The main focus remains how do we continue to provide essential services.”
Those essential services could range from the response time for a police officer being unchanged; streets still getting plowed and the town continuing its role of providing clean water, watching over finances and conducting well-run elections, including one held April 7 for mayor and council seats.
“This is a revenue model we’re able to adapt with each month that passes,” Mahoney said. Because sales taxes are handled by the state, those figures aren’t available until more than a month after their initial collection.
One police officer and two seasonal parks positions won’t be hired this year as part of $1.18 million in budget reductions for 2020 recommended by department heads.
“We only have $7.58 million for operations,” said Hamrick, who would characterize the town’s budget as “small but mighty.”
There also are restricted funds that will be examined as the impacts of the pandemic continue. Lodging tax money for marketing remains in place.
“Can we put some of that to use over the coming months” once businesses reopen, Mahoney asked rhetorically. Likewise, there’s funding from the cigarette taxes that could be appropriated to mental health services.
Supporting families and day care, potentially through direct payments, could also become available as the day care fund remains intact, Mahoney said