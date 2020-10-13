Bolstered by better than expected revenues, the town of Basalt is back on track with a roughly $1.83 million midvalley property purchase for a new public works facility that it walked away from last spring during the early stages of the pandemic.
Details on the acquisition of the 1.1-acre parcel of land from Shelton Properties LLC will be discussed tonight in an executive session that precedes the Basalt Town Council meeting. That will be followed by one ordinance to approve the purchase contract, and then another to amend the budget — both of which are scheduled to take place during the public part of the meeting.
“When it was presented to us during the first meeting of the new council, when we were contracting a record number of COVID cases, we had no idea what the future held. It seemed like an insane time to spend $1.8 million when at that point, we were anticipating a major drop in municipal revenues,” Mayor Bill Kane said.
Since then, the town’s fortunes have reversed.
“We now come to the table 14% ahead of all revenue” from 2019, Kane continued, adding those collections span property tax, sales tax and licensing fees.
Beyond the purchase price, another $550,000 in town funds will be required to construct a storage facility on the site, bringing the project’s total cost to about $2.35 million. The property abuts Umbrella Roofing, Willits Bend and Aspen Skiing Co.’s tiny homes project.
Providing a consolidated midvalley facility — and one that’s equal distance to downtown and Willits — is seen as a plus by some in the town government and among staff.
“This is a critical need to service the Willits area,” Kane said.
Not everyone is a fan of the town buying the property, which has a legal address of Lot 4 Mid Valley Center PUD, at this time. Objections include its size, which may be inadequate to accommodate consolidated functions, and the property’s price tag.
Councilman Bill Infante was the sole dissenter in the 6-1 vote to purchase the Shelton property during the Sept. 22 council meeting.
“I definitely feel this way, probably more than ever,” Infante said Monday, on the eve of ordinance’s second reading. “I think it’s irresponsible and reckless to commit to purchasing a very expensive property that is valued differently than tax assessors’ assessments.”
Council has not been presented with the appraisal, but Infante said that Eagle County has assessed the property in the $600,000 to $650,000 range.
“That’s around one-third, approximately, of what we have agreed to pay,” Infante said.
Basaltine Stacey Craft, a real estate broker, said the process “has not followed standard, transparent [request for proposal] processes of municipal procurement, and there is no commercial real estate broker representing the interests of the buyer.”
Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said Monday that he disagrees with the assertions that the town hasn’t done its due diligence nor acted in the citizen’s best interests .
“In my opinion, it is not unusual for a municipality to purchase property without the benefit of a real estate broker. The town understands its needs, and we firmly believe that this property is a great location and will allow us to expand to meet our needs,” Mahoney said.
Craft also asked why the appraisal has remained out of the public view and questioned the extent of the town’s due diligence in researching the property’s interest and sales status in the current marketplace.
“How will you or the taxpayers be certain the appraisal is an accurate reflection of the value of the Shelton parcel?” Craft asked the town manager.
Mahoney said Monday that the appraisal will be shared when the property closes.
Also questioning the purchase is Rick Stevens, a former Basalt mayor and former town councilmember. Stevens said he believes there are greater needs right now, during the pandemic-scarred economy.
Stevens pointed out that in the 2020 town budget, $15,000 was set aside for rental housing assistance and $35,000 for nonprofit assistance. If the Shelton property acquisition moves forward, the town will have allocated $1.8 million “on sheltering equipment,” Stevens said. “This is the wrong timing, with all of the hurting.”
Councilman Infante agreed.
“When we’re in the middle of the COVID crisis, when there are demands from the community on economic and educational fronts, I think there are competing priorities, particularly in this environment,” he said. “I am not supportive of this purchase.”
Infante said there are also questions about a possible easement on that property that could affect its value — and that question needs to be answered before the purchase is consummated, he emphasized.
Both Kane and Mahoney said that if anything, the property’s value has probably increased since the start of the pandemic, as has been true of other real estate in the valley, suggesting that an early 2020 appraisal might now be considered undervalued, anyway.
“The world has changed. This seems like a really good time to invest in the future of the town,” Kane said.
Included in the a Basalt town ordinance — No. 20 in the “Series of 2020” — is a supplemental appropriation for the property’s purchase, in which it’s noted that a “public works facility purchase was part of the Town’s Strategic Framework for 2020.” According to the town’s staff memo, upgrading public works facilities was a need identified more than 20 years ago.
A cash purchase of the property is recommended by Town Finance Director Christy Hamrick, using $1.45 million in the 2020 fund balance, plus $350,000 from the Sopris Meadows real estate transfer fund. An additional $550,000 from the town’s 2021 fund balance is suggested to complete the purchase and for the facility upgrade.
Madeleine Osberger, madski@aspendailynews.com, is a contributing editor.