On Friday afternoon, the town of Basalt announced that unclaimed refunds from last year’s Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) rebate will be sent to the state’s unclaimed property fund, commonly known as the Great Colorado Payback.
According to a news release, the town will distribute $35,681 among 95 property owners.
“That is a cumulative total of all that we could find. We did an exhaustive search of the taxpayers,” Christy Chicoine, town of Basalt finance director, said Friday. “We tried to do as much as we could in trying to track those individuals down.”
The news release described the transfer of funds as a “successful ending” to the town’s efforts to correct an error in how it had previously adjusted its property tax mill levy rate for commercial and residential property.
Town staff discovered the error while preparing the 2019 budget and brought it to the council and, subsequently, the public’s attention.
The town has refunded just over $2 million to taxpayers, according to Friday’s news release.
“I think with this final step, the town can move forward from this issue,” Mayor Bill Kane said. “I believe the way council and staff handled this error, disclosed it quickly to the community, and then found a responsible process to refund the money and fix the budget through a successful election showed our commitment to transparency and accountability within our local government.”
According to the news release, the refunds being sent to the Great Colorado Payback represents 1.7% of the total amount, which “demonstrates the effectiveness of the town’s efforts to reconnect property owners with their tax dollars.” The release went on to say how town staff and its accounting firm worked diligently to identify and find taxpayers, even using Facebook to track one individual in Australia.
“This was just sort of one last effort in an attempt to let people know, and hopefully we can just close this chapter,” Basalt Town Manager Ryan Mahoney said in an interview Friday.
The release stated how the town’s efforts had saved approximately $67,000 in administrative costs, which will be used to speed up the repayment of the Certificates of Participation used to issue the refunds.
The financial discrepancy occurred prior to when Mahoney and Chicoine assumed their respective roles.
“As far as being able to get the word out, [it] really speaks to the thorough job that [Chicoine] did on this in making sure that everything was by the book and very open and articulated to the community,” Mahoney said. “My hat’s off to her for doing that, and here’s to the last little bit that we have to deal with here.”
Taxpayers possibly entitled to one of the final refunds have until the end of November to contact the town. Following Nov. 30, individuals should contact the Great Colorado Payback at colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com.
“I encourage everyone to take a look at the state’s site,” Kane said. “You might find something else there that you forgot in the past.”