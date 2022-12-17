The Town of Snowmass Village filed an action for unlawful detainer in Pitkin County District Court on Monday against Krabloonik Dog Sledding, extending a legal battle over the kennel and restaurant property.
The action for unlawful detainer and forcible entry — the legal route to force an eviction — is separate from the complaint filed by Krabloonik on Dec. 2. Krabloonik’s complaint was filed in response to an eviction notice that was served on Nov. 23 and attempted to thwart it. In lieu of filing a direct response to the complaint, the town filed its own action.
Both actions will now move through the court system, said Jeff Conklin, an outside attorney representing the town.
“We are discussing with Krabloonik’s counsel the next procedural steps on each of these cases to allow them both to efficiently move forward,” Conklin said.
According to the town’s complaint, Krabloonik is unlawfully remaining in possession and control of the property without authorization. The eviction notice allowed Krabloonik 10 days to vacate the property. The complaint also maintains that Krabloonik failed to cure the default of its lease, which resulted in termination. The town is requesting a court order that would deliver possession of the property to the town, among other relief.
Reached by phone on Friday, Krabloonik owner Danny Phillips said he expected the case to evolve in court for several months. There are currently about 150 dogs on the Krabloonik property, and Phillips said they would be slowly adopted out. The town’s actions throughout the default process have frustrated him, he said.
“The major thing with this whole case is they asked us to do things that they never thought we were able to complete in the time they gave us, and we completed it above and beyond what they asked for,” he said. “Part of our lease agreement is as long as we are showing a good faith effort to cure things, we can’t go into default. Not only did we finish everything that they wanted, we also showed a good faith effort, so 100% they are in the wrong. It’s frustrating that they never looked at the evidence we gave them.”
Krabloonik is continuing to fight for its property, and has asked fellow mushers in the area to speak up. Ronny Ullrich, a New Castle-based musher who also serves as president of Colorado Mountain Mushers, is expected to submit a letter to the town in support of Krabloonik. This fall, Ullrich and other local sled dog experts were invited to the Krabloonik property to inspect the operations and determine whether Phillips had completed the town’s requests. On Tuesday, Ullrich told the Aspen Daily News that from his perspective, Phillips had gone above and beyond.
“He’s commercial, but we are mushers here in the region and he was hoping to get some feedback on if he did what he was supposed to, and it sure looked to us like he did,” Ullrich said. “My friends have 20 or 30 huskies, not 150 or whatever he has. On a larger scale, the routine has to be more pre-programmed. That’s how it is.”
The lease requires Krabloonik to operate in line with a set of 14 standards of care that are outlined in its best practices plan. In the original notice of default, the town requested that Krabloonik update its medical records for each dog with information pertaining to the 14 standards which include spay or neuter status, nutrition and medical history. Krabloonik submitted an action plan in August and video tutorials in September showing how the system was updated and organized digitally.
It is uncommon in the dog sled field to have such a detailed digital inventory of individual dogs, Ullrich said.
“I don’t have any other experience in Colorado or outside of Colorado that I’ve seen them go that far,” he said. “Usually it’s just paper, but the town asked for it like this and he said, ‘OK, I’ll do it.’ It cost a lot of money and effort. He’s jumping through hoops.”
Ullrich said that another thing that stood out to him was the plastic igloos that provide shelter for the dogs in the yard. Most working dogs have wooden shelters, but Krabloonik uses plastic ones in order to comply with its lease. He added that he did not see any mistreatment of animals or harm to Krabloonik’s neighbors.
“Everything is documented past what other organizations would probably do,” Ullrich said. “The town is doing really well in keeping him to those standards, but right now I feel that they are simply just stuck against each other instead of finding a solution.”