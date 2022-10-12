Having been found out of compliance with its lease and failure to provide proof of how the errors will be rectified, Krabloonik was issued a final notice of default by the Town of Snowmass Village on Oct. 6 and will need to vacate the property by Nov. 1.
After receiving a letter from the town explaining that its action plan was not sufficient to be found in compliance, Krabloonik was given until Oct. 1 to submit a new action plan with more details. On Sept. 28, the dog-sledding business sent in an updated plan including video tutorials of its record-keeping system and new breeding plan. Despite the updates, the town wrote in a letter to Krabloonik that the plan showed a lack of meaningful action and dates for implementation, as well as measurable and documentable standards.
“We got this response and it just said, ‘Complete,’ and it didn’t say how or when or what,” said Town Manager Clint Kinney. “There’s nothing in here to my knowledge that says how tethering is going to be improved, how record-keeping is going to be improved, etc.”
This summer, a Best Practices Review Committee found that Krabloonik was out of compliance with the majority of 14 areas in its Best Practices Plan attached to the lease. The town asked for details on how breeding, dog-tethering, record-keeping and other areas would be improved and kept up to standard.
In the latest version of the action plan, under certain sections such as “record completion” and “microchipping,” Krabloonik Owner Danny Phillips wrote “Completed” in red, and under other areas such as “adoption promotion” and “public education,” he wrote, “May 2023.” The video tutorials showed Krabloonik’s record-keeping system including where dog profiles are kept, how they are accessed and what information they contain.
Phillips said on Tuesday that the town is illegally vacating Krabloonik, having failed to do its due diligence by sending an inspector to the property to make sure the plan is being carried out. Instead, Phillips said the town has created a big mess.
“The town had given me a notice of default and in the default that I have the right to cure the default, and as long as I’m working diligently to cure [it] then we just keep working together,” Phillips said. “I sent them the plan, it’s completed, and rather than sending somebody out to make sure it’s completed, they said I didn’t prove anything.”
Phillips also said that he contacted Kinney shortly after receiving the final notice of default and was given an opportunity until Nov. 1 to prove that the default was cured, but Kinney said he did not know whether Phillips planned to submit more materials or not.
“We talked Friday and he said, ‘Can I give you more stuff?’ And we said we’ll take whatever,” Kinney said. “We haven’t received anything more.”
In the meantime, Phillips also has to use the weeks until Nov. 1 to find homes for the dogs currently living at Krabloonik. It won’t be easy, he said. In January and February of this year, nine Krabloonik dogs were sent to the Aspen Animal Shelter, and three had been adopted as of September. The other six were still at the shelter. On Tuesday, Phillips said he has moved 25 dogs and has 156 left that still need homes.
“The town council has put these dogs in more jeopardy than even imaginable,” he said. “There’s no safe way to move those dogs … I just hope the town takes the dogs into consideration.”
The dogs’ futures are up to Phillips to figure out, and the town will not play a role in rehoming them. The Aspen Animal Shelter and Colorado Animal Rescue work with Krabloonik to adopt out retired dogs, but the shelters don’t have room for all 156.
As plans are ironed out over the next three weeks, Kinney said that he and Phillips will stay in touch before Krabloonik officially moves out.
“This is a lease,” he said. “We’re sticking to the lease requirements and will continue to work with Krabloonik through this process.”