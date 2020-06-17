Carbondale sinkhole

A street crew analyzes a sinkhole measuring at least 12 feet deep Tuesday afternoon on Highway 133. The Colorado Department of Transportation sent a travel alert warning drivers to anticipate about a 10-minute backup due to a short detour. 

 Andre Salvail, Aspen Daily News Staff Writer

Traffic in Carbondale is being detoured because of a deep sinkhole that’s developed on Highway 133 south of the roundabout at Main Street, according to an “urgent travel alert” sent Wednesday afternoon by the Colorado Department of Transportation. 

The alert, sent at 1:22 p.m., warned motorists traveling northbound to plan for an additional 10 minutes of travel time and that traffic was being detoured to side streets.

CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said “CDOT is assessing the sinkhole and will update as well learn more.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the sinkhole measured 12 feet deep with a 20-foot underground diameter, Thatcher said. 