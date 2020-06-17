Traffic in Carbondale is being detoured because of a deep sinkhole that’s developed on Highway 133 south of the roundabout at Main Street, according to an “urgent travel alert” sent Wednesday afternoon by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The alert, sent at 1:22 p.m., warned motorists traveling northbound to plan for an additional 10 minutes of travel time and that traffic was being detoured to side streets.
CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said “CDOT is assessing the sinkhole and will update as well learn more.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, the sinkhole measured 12 feet deep with a 20-foot underground diameter, Thatcher said.