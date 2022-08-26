The two stop lights controlling traffic in the Narrows sections of Independence Pass could become permanent fixtures, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Jason Smith, transportation director for region 3, which includes Aspen, told Pitkin County commissioners this week the agency doesn’t have any plans to change the road corridor in response to occasional surges of traffic when Interstate 70 gets closed in Glenwood Canyon. On several occasions last summer and a handful this year, Independence Pass transformed into an alternative route during I-70 closures.
Temporary stop lights were installed in the two narrowest stretches last year to avoid congestion caused by too wide or long of vehicles — or skittish drivers. One direction of traffic is stopped while traffic moving the other direction has a green light to proceed through the Narrows.
Smith said CDOT is exploring if it can connect the signals and get them to “talk to each other” to diminish the wait. It’s currently possible to get caught at red lights at both signals.
Smith said the agency is looking for “anything we can do to make that more efficient and minimize the wait time.”
“The wait is short compared to having someone from Kansas freaked out in the middle of the road and nobody is moving,” said Pitkin County Commissioner Francie Jacober.
Commission Chair Patti Clapper said the signals are better than trying to widen or straighten the historic road.
“I talked to the gentleman from the federal highway authority and he was like, ‘Well, we’re just thinking about widening the Narrows,’” Clapper said. “I said, ‘Have you been up there? Because those boulders, that’s more like a whole rock wall. You would be shutting down Independence Pass for a season, and that would really not be beneficial to anyone.”
Clapper said she has fielded constituent complaints about the stop signals, but she doesn’t think the wait time is overwhelming. Plus the scenery is top notch for people forced to wait.
“It just seems so weird to come around a corner and see a red light in the middle of Independence Pass, in the middle of the wilderness up there,” Clapper said. “But, you know, it works. We don’t have people freezing up in the middle of the highway, literally having to get a sheriff’s officer up there to walk them through the Narrows. So, yeah, a permanent facility up there is probably the direction that everybody’s going to be headed.”
Independence Pass Foundation, an Aspen nonprofit that attends to all things related to the pass, isn’t taking a formal position on the permanent stop lights, said Executive Director Karin Teague.
On the one hand, the conservation group doesn’t like to see development on the pass, she said. On the other hand, it’s her observation from spending so much time on the pass that it has helped traffic flow.
This summer, the timing of the lights was adjusted. It was previously set for a longer time, making motorists caught for a full red light a little antsy. Now there is a quick transition that allows about six or seven vehicles to proceed at one time, Teague said.
Parker Lathrop, director of operations for the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, said the signals have helped with flow. “Compared to where we were last year at this time, absolutely,” he said.
Vehicles pulling travel trailers routinely created congestion when traffic volumes were high and two-way flow was allowed through the Narrows, he said. Vehicles creating the congestion couldn’t move forward because of width issues and couldn’t back up as traffic piled up behind.
It’s better to wait for five minutes at a traffic signal than two hours because of a traffic jam, Lathrop said. A smart light that detects traffic would be optimal, he added.
The biggest problems on Highway 82 over the pass last summer were caused by big rigs. Although trucks and other vehicles over 35 feet in length are prohibited, many truckers tried to get over the pass anyway out of desperation when I-70 was closed.
CDOT installed large, flashing signs on Highway 82 to warn truckers that vehicles more than 35 feet in length were prohibited on the pass.
“Minimal compliance,” Mark Bunnel, CDOT traffic and safety engineer, told the county commissioners. “Someone’s that far in, they’re just going to try it anyway and go over the pass.”
Big rigs caused multiple snarls last summer and a few this summer on Independence Pass, Lathrop said.
CDOT and Pitkin County officials previously explored installing a chicane on the eastbound lane of Highway 82 east of Aspen to prevent big rigs from making their move. The infrastructure would allow vehicles to make a hard right to advance up the pass, but longer vehicles would be forced to make a U-turn. The idea was abandoned for fear trucks would get damaged in the chicane, Bunnel said. Last year’s experience suggests it might be time to revisit the concept, he said.
“It would take a lot of will to do that because trucks will get damaged,” Bunnel said.