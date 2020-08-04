Conceptual plans continue to evolve for the redevelopment of Phillips Trailer Park, with a majority of Pitkin County commissioners agreeing last week to ditch a previously agreed-upon plan to relocate some trailers from the riverview area of the community near Highway 82 to an area above the opposite bank but below the hillside area.
The change was presented by private consultants during a work session last week, having been incorporated in two new options to the previous plan commissioners liked during a meeting in April. By the end of the nearly 90-minute discussion, commissioners expressed general favor for a hybrid concept that moves any riverview trailers that can be relocated to pods on the hillside east of Lower River Road, on the downvalley side of existing residences, and builds new triplexes and quadplexes for affordable housing in an area of the hillside above the trailer pods and existing homes.
Deputy County Manager Phylis Mattice acknowledged Sunday that some riverview residents won’t be happy with the change as they preferred spots closer to the Roaring Fork River, on the west side of Lower River Road, separate from the hillside area of the trailer park. Currently, about 10 units are located in riverview and 30 are on the hillside. The county has deemed that around six riverview trailers and a cabin need to be relocated to the hillside due to poor infrastructure systems serving those homes and because they lie in a flood plain. In addition, two hillside trailers that lie in a potential debris-flow area also must be relocated to another area of the hillside.
The change, county officials and their consultants said, will lower the cost of new hillside infrastructure: drinking water, wastewater and electrical systems vital to the county’s public health component of the project. The new infrastructure, which includes a hillside water tank necessary for fire suppression, already has an estimated price tag of about $6 million, Mattice said.
“By putting everything [together] in one cluster, it makes [the infrastructure] less expensive,” she said.
Officials expressed various ideas with regard to other aspects of the county’s redevelopment project. Commissioner Greg Poschman is in favor of not moving any riverview trailers to the hillside, for aesthetic reasons. To him, it doesn’t make sense to move a structure that’s not energy efficient (or attractive) to an area next to new affordable housing units whose primary component will be energy efficiency. The county also wants to set up an area of solar panels to help to defray energy costs for all residents.
Poschman said the footprint for those relocated trailers will take up a lot of space. He asked that consultants and staff return to the next Phillips planning session in late August with information on whether it will be more expensive or less expensive to not move any trailers from the riverside to the hillside, a plan that could involve reimbursing residents for the value of the homes they own.
“Maybe we don’t need to relocate mobile homes,” he said. “I’d prefer to eliminate mobile homes quite honestly, and replace them with higher-quality housing.”
Poschman said he supports the new affordable housing component of the plan, and would rather move the riverside residents into new units on the hillside “rather than making a trailer court bigger.”
Commissioner Patti Clapper reminded Poschman that many of the riverview residents own their structures and want to continue living in them, even if they have to be moved across the river.
“If it’s a matter of an aesthetic choice for the residents … it’d be [better] to eliminate trailers if we could,” Poschman replied.
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said she preferred the newer proposals because they consolidate utilities and roads into one area. She suggested that another reason she liked the plan not to relocate trailers to areas west of Lower River Road was to preserve some parcels near the river for possible conservation easements that could be managed by the county’s Healthy Rivers and Streams or Open Space and Trails programs.
McNicholas Kury added that she has always been in favor of increased density for the area. Current plans call for a total of 59 units, about 19 more than what currently exists. She suggested she would favor infrastructure systems that potentially allow for expansion and a future increase in units above the 59 at which commissioners recently arrived.
Commissioner George Newman agreed with the idea of all units — relocated and new — being above Lower River Road, saying it would protect the river corridor.
“Just because someone has had the opportunity to live on the river for so many years … this is a whole new deal,” he said.
Commissioner Steve Child said he felt the estimate of relocating 10 trailers seemed too high. “I feel like we could get by with something less,” Child said of the footprint for the trailer pods.
Clapper said she would like to keep the aspect of the previously agreed-upon plan allowing some trailers to be moved to the west side of Lower River Road, if it’s feasible.
Another issue concerns an area in the middle of the hillside development that could be prone to debris flow — mudslides and the like. Consultants recommend relocating two trailers that lie directly within the potential debris-flow path as part of the overall mitigation for that section of land.
They also recommend two “hammerhead” roads to serve residents on each side of the debris-flow path in lieu of the existing road that runs from one end of the hillside property to the other.
Commissioners expressed support for a new road that would run south from the existing hillside trailer area into a section of an agricultural field where residents store portable trailers, snowmobiles, boats and other items. The road would then loop back to the section of hillside where the new affordable housing units would be built, just above existing homes and the proposed relocated trailer pods.
Mattice said it is hoped that general concepts for the property can be finalized at the next Phillips Trailer Park redevelopment discussion set for Aug. 25 at 1 p.m. If so, county staff and consultants can move to the pre-application phase of the overall project, perhaps turning the talks to state and federal grants to help offset costs.
The county purchased the 65-acre property in early 2018 for $6.5 million with the goal of preserving it as future affordable housing. The area is a few miles northwest of Woody Creek.