The pandemic was tough on the local trails, which saw heavy usage over the past year by those who had few options for recreation during the earliest days of COVID-19. It’s a trend that, even with the reduction in tourist numbers, is likely to continue, say local trail managers.
Usage is up both on city of Aspen trails, Pitkin County trails and those overseen by neighboring jurisdictions.
“For some time in spring last year, trails were just about the only game in town,” said Brian Long, trail system manager for the city of Aspen’s parks and open space department.
Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers’ Jacob Baker said Wednesday, “We’ve seen record numbers of trail users in all four of our service counties: Pitkin, Eagle, Gunnison and Garfield.”
While land managers laud the increase as a good thing for the populace’s mental and physical health, the well-loved trails are taking a beating. Enter a new initiative by RFOV focusing on trails stewardship that includes three seasons’ worth of public projects.
“Outdoor culture is not synonymous with the culture of stewardship,” Baker said. “Our shared outdoors requires shared responsibility.”
RFOV’s 2021 motto is “renewing landscape and community through collective action,” and part of the multifaceted initiative includes collection of information through scanning QR codes at trailheads, Baker said.
Data — provided by Long on Wednesday — showed weekly usage totals on the ABC Trail to the roundabout and the Cemetery Lane Trail during the height of COVID-19.
Tracked over 148 weeks from Jan. 8, 2018 through Oct. 12, 2020, patterns indicate strong use in the spring of 2020, coinciding with the ski areas’ mandated closure by Gov. Jared Polis on March 15, followed by a steady plateau of use week after week. Average usage peaked between June 22 and early July at around 2,900 users on the Cemetery Lane Trail, which was higher by an average of several hundred than the prior two years.
The ABC Trail, with an average of about 1,600 users, saw more usage in late June 2020 than the same period in 2018 but less than 2019, when it topped out in late June with about 3,800 users.
Notable in interpreting these numbers is that 2018 and 2019 both saw busy summer tourism seasons — and particularly in 2019, when events such as races and the Fourth of July weekend led to big spikes, Long pointed out.
In 2020, trail usage started to rise in early March — from about 500 average weekly users to nearly 2,000 by month’s end on the Cemetery Lane Trail and from about 500 to about 1,500 by March 30, 2020.
In short, the story is one of sustained use through a longer season.
“Given the reductions in tourism, particularly early in the year, locals are using the trails more — whatever the season,” Long said.
Aspen Journalism reported last week that trail visits within Pitkin County Open Space increased by 44%, from 382,969 in 2019 to 551,869.
Projects to get your hands dirty
RFOV is preparing for 77 project sites this season across its four-county service area, according to Baker.
He said 10% of the projects are open to the public, as the remaining 90% are “organized for civic, business, youth and faith groups.”
May 8 is the season’s first community project: Grand Hogback trail build, a project near Rifle considered moderately strenuous. It’s preceded on May 7 with a Grand Hogback area hike, listed as “family friendly.”
Closer to home on May 11 is another community project, the Sutey Ranch trail build in Carbondale.
One of RFOV’s new initiatives is to add community education opportunities, including ways to intermingle artists with the great outdoors.
May 12 will see the Red Hill Plein Air Painting and tour of those trails in Carbondale. An art hike through Grizzly Creek in Glenwood Canyon is scheduled for June 1. Baker said the Grizzly burn area work schedule will be solidified during the first week of April.
Summer is high time for upvalley trail maintenance, including American Lake on June 19. A special American Lake “angler hike” is slated for June 25. Projects of all stripes continue through October, including a Sky Mountain Restoration Community Project on Oct. 3. More information is available at www.rfov.org/2021.
Because if the past year was any barometer, it could be another spring, summer and fall of consistent, heavy trail traffic. Not that that’s a bad thing, Long noted.
“The city’s parks department was honored to be able to provide a recreation outlet in a historic time when it was so needed,” he said.