Colorado’s Passenger Tramway Safety Board approved plans for a new chairlift-gondola hybrid on Aspen’s west side in their most recent meeting. The plans need a variance from state regulations based on its location, splitting the open space between the approved Lift One Lodge and Gorsuch Haus developments.
The board and its technical committees reviewed each lodge separately, due to their unique respective circumstances. In July, the Lift One Lodge plans were approved — but Gorsuch Haus was asked to make some safety changes. While plans for the properties were under review, the Aspen Skiing Co. has taken the lead in building the new lift.
“In the case of the Gorsuch Haus, they asked us to increase the horizontal setback and provide for greater separation between the bottom of a chair or [gondola] cabin and the ground, were the rope to derope and come off at a tower,” explained SkiCo Senior Vice President of Planning and Development David Corbin, referencing the lift equipment’s cable wire. “We reengineered the lift and Gorsuch cut their building back a little, and that was sufficient to satisfy the tramway board in September.”
The lift, which has not yet been named but is colloquially referred to as Lift 1, will align closely with the first ski lift built on Aspen Mountain. At the time it was built, in 1946, it was the longest chairlift in the world. The entrance would be on the Lift One Lodge property — at Dean and Aspen Streets — and would terminate near the current end gates of Lift 1A, but slightly closer to Ruthie’s Restaurant.
The approved plans are for a Telemix, the hybrid lift manufactured by industry behemoth Poma, that can simultaneously run chairlifts and gondolas. While the likely ratio will stay at about four or five lifts per six-person gondola, Corbin said part of the advantage to the Telemix is that the ratio can be changed easily.
“It gives you ultimate flexibility in terms of the use of the lift,” he said. “Maybe in terms of just skiing, you want more chairs. If you have an FIS race, and you are holding some part of that activity at Ruthies, maybe you want more cabins.”
Corbin said he has appreciated that flexibility while riding the Telemix at nearby Breckenridge and other North American ski resorts.
“I like the ability to choose if you want to be in a cabin or a chair,” he said. “If it's a really nasty, wet, sideways snow, I will get into the cabin. It's kind of indulgent. If you've got sun, the chair is pretty glorious.”
The addition of gondolas also opens up the use of the westside of the mountain and its amenities to uses other than skiing. In its long-term plan for Aspen Mountain presented to Pitkin County, SkiCo suggested that Ruthies could be revamped and used as an evening restaurant or summer attraction.
“That's still an aspiration for us, [though] the county was not immediately receptive to that idea,” Corbin said.
With their approvals in hand, SkiCo is now standing by the sidelines, awaiting the other elements of the development to take place before they can begin any work on the lift. Lift One Lodge and Gorsuch Haus have various reviews scheduled before the Open Space and Trails Board, the Historic Preservation Commission and the Planning and Zoning Commission beginning next week.
Corbin said breaking ground would be unlikely prior to the spring of 2022. Lift 1A would be out of commission to make room for the Gorsuch Haus footprint, but the new Telemix would be one of the last elements to come into play through the multi-stage development.
Lift One Lodge approvals include underground parking with SkiCo offices, to be built beneath the ski gate.
“So they have to come in and excavate, build the garage substructure, restore the soil surface between their two buildings and then we build on top,” Corbin said. “So they have to get through probably 12 to 18 months of construction before we can perch a lift and ski return on top of it.”
Corbin said if setbacks happen — such as delays throughout the review process, slower construction timelines or financing issues — it is conceivable that two winter seasons would go by without transportation up Aspen’s west side.
“We are all going to have to work together: Gorsuch, Lift One Lodge, city parks, the ski museum. We’ve all got pieces of that whole project to do, and they all nip together. At the end of the day, we will all have to cooperate on the logistics and the sequencing of the construction.”
The plan approved by the tramway board details tower locations as well as the beginning and termination pads of the lift, and Corbin said SkiCo has the required substructure ready to go.
“We’ve got quite a bit done,” he said. “So we are ready and in good shape to proceed, when the lodge developers are ready.”