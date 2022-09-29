Supporters came out in force at the Roaring Fork School District Board of Education meeting Wednesday night in favor of new policies supporting the well-being and inclusivity of non-cisgender students and in response to protest from other parts of the community.
The RFSD board room was standing room only, even after a number of additional office chairs were brought in to accommodate the large number of attendees. District students and community members lined the walls and took seats on the room’s handicap access ramp, many of them wearing stickers bearing rainbow hearts or holding rainbow flags. as the district presented on a toolkit providing guidelines and resources to better accommodate the needs of genderqueer/non-binary students.
A total of 32 public speakers signed up for public comment — the board’s public-comment policies allow for a total 45 minutes, adding up to 15 speakers with the remaining put on a waitlist. Board President Kathryn Kuhlenberg said the board received upward of 110 written comments as well.
District Superintendent Jesús Rodríguez issued a letter to parents and published a column through the Post Independent newspaper in support of the moves, citing a group of students he said told him they deprived themselves of fluids during the school day so they would not face gender identity discrimination at bathrooms.
“Students shared that they are constantly subjected to homophobic and transphobic slurs, directly and indirectly, which are largely inconsequential for those who use them,” Rodríguez said. “I also learned that some students are regularly and intentionally misgendered and misnamed.”
Data presented in the meeting showcased the mental crises that students who voluntarily identified as genderqueer/nonbinary endure compared to their cisgender peers. According to the biannual Healthy Kids Colorado Survey, non-cis students experience extensively higher levels of sadness and hopelessness, feel that they belong at a much lower rate than their cis peers and considered suicide at a much higher rate.
“We all can have our feelings and beliefs and everybody is entitled to the beliefs they have, but the statistics go beyond beliefs,” board member Kenny Teitler said.
The toolkit provides glossary of terms and general guidelines for school personnel to foster inclusive behaviors for non-cis students.
Among the policy changes was infrastructure allowing students to have their names changed in school records, something that Roaring Fork senior Jax Carpenter said was life-changing.
“It has made a huge difference in me feeling comfortable in school and seen,” Carpenter said. “It has really made going to school a lot easier because instead of worrying about being deadnamed or the wrong pronouns being used, I just kind of have to worry about, ‘What homework do I have? What schoolwork do I have?’ It makes it easier for me to really focus on what’s important and not feel unsafe on a regular basis.
“I believe this is a very important step because I don’t see how this negatively affects anyone. I can only see the positives of how it can assist the people who are struggling to feel more comfortable and secure at their school. I think just acknowledging that we exist and that we’re here and we just want to go to school and learn. We don’t want to upset anyone or make anything weird. In the bathrooms, we just want to go to the bathroom.”
Of the 20 public commenters to address the board, six did not endorse or express gratitude for the new toolkit and actions — five spoke against it. A contingent of about 20-30 individuals applauded following the dissenting opinions, a minority of those in attendance.