The 8th Annual Pristine Riders Trash Crush community clean-up and environmental stewardship event is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on May 26, rain or shine.
Volunteers will gather at North Star Nature Preserve’s north gate (note change) parking lot. From there, they will clean up litter along Highway 82, the East of Aspen trail, ABC trail, and Castle Creek and Maroon Creek roads “to address historic levels of litter,” according to a press release, noting participation in Trash Crush is “an ideal way to give back, showing appreciation for our pristine mountains and all they offer. Trash Crush also boosts awareness of environmental stewardship, inspiring others to take ownership and care for our natural surroundings.”
Event hosts are Pristine Riders, which is a local nonprofit combining a passion for cycling and cleaning up the environment, and Sun Dog Athletics, which is celebrating its 27th anniversary as “Aspen’s Adventure Sports School.” Partners include the city of Aspen Environmental Health Department, Pitkin County Solid Waste Center and Silverpeak Grill.
The first 20 volunteers to sign up at sundog@sopris.net will receive a complimentary volunteer lunch alfresco courtesy of Silverpeak Grill. Trashy Awards and prizes will be presented.
Adults ages 18 and older are invited. Sun protection, long pants, work gloves, water and extra clothing for changing are recommended.
For more information and to register, contact Pristine Riders Executive Director Erik Skarvan at sundog@sopris.net or 970-925-1069.