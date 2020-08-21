Not even a pandemic could cancel Erik Skarvan’s Trash Crush.
The community cleanup was postponed from the first week of June, when it typically takes place, but will go on — socially distanced, rain or shine — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26.
The event is arguably more important than ever, as people and visitors hit the trails in droves during a summer with little to no social or cultural happenings, said Skarvan, who organizes the event.
A longtime resident and outdoor enthusiast, Skarvan said he has noticed a lot more trash — mainly tissues, plastic water bottles and blue disposable masks — littered along the local trails this summer.
Skarvan is so passionate about preserving the environment, he recently launched an organization in conjunction with the annual cleanup. What started informally in 2015 as “Pristine Riders” — a local group that encourages bikers to pick up one piece of trash on every ride — is an official nonprofit.
“This is going to be my new avenue and my new career,” Skarvan said of the nonprofit.
While crediting local Kent Blackmer with founding the group five years ago, Skarvan said he is ready to grow the movement.
“We need people to contribute. This is our community,” Skarvan said. “We need to take ownership and stewardship of our communities.”
With the mantra of “one piece of trash each ride,” the point of Pristine Riders is to build a growing team of volunteers who do exactly this whenever possible. So rather than try to pick up as much trash as possible, the idea is to get as many people involved by keeping the task small and manageable. “We share the load,” the group’s Facebook page reads.
Ultimately, this creates a more sustainable long-term solution, Skarvan said, because the reality is that there will always be trash to clean up.
“That’s where power lies — within this ripple effect,” he said. Skarvan hopes to inspire thousands and eventually spread the concept beyond the Roaring Fork Valley.
Organized events like Trash Crush, however, are dedicated to collecting as much litter as possible. In previous years, roughly 25 volunteers have typically filled 30 or so oversized trash bags. The team usually covers 15 miles of roadway in just under three hours (lunch courtesy of 520 Grill will be provided to the first 15 people to register).
This year’s Trash Crush will include the east of town to Difficult Campground, Maroon Creek Road to Highlands, Castle Creek Road to Aspen Country Day School and Highway 82 to the Aspen Golf Course.
Registration is helpful, as the event may be limited on group size. Skarvan assured that the event will be safe and socially distanced. Volunteers are asked to bring a mask and work gloves; orange safety vests and trash bags will be provided. “Trashy Awards” with special prizes from the event’s sponsors will also be presented. Registration and more information can be found by contacting Skarvan at sundog@sopris.net or 970-925-1069.