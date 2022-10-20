Mountain bikers and trail runners didn’t have to wait until Halloween to reap tricks and treats this October.
The new Airline Climbing Trail at Sky Mountain Park opened 10 days ago and work has started on the first of several new trails approved at the Crown Mountain network in the midvalley.
At Sky Mountain Park, the new climbing trail will be officially dubbed the Incline Trail, keeping with the “line” theme in trail names. The new trail parallels the original Airline Trail on the lower slope, then wraps over to the Owl Creek Valley side as Airline curls over the Brush Creek Valley.
Incline Trail is a dedicated one-way climb while the original Airline Trail is now a one-way downhill route. The new trail was added by Pitkin County Open Space and Trails with help from partners such as Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association.
“The Incline Trail is a trail people have been asking for since the Airline Trail opened 8 1/2 years ago,” said Mike Pritchard, executive director of the mountain bike association. The association rallied its members to ask for the addition of the climbing trail during the open space program’s update to the Sky Mountain Park management plan.
“It changes that side of the park,” Pritchard said of the trail addition. The new trail makes a nice lunch loop possible for riders originating in Aspen or Buttermilk. The Butterline dirt single-track trail connects to Airline. The 2.2-mile Incline Trail splits off Airline a few hundred yards up the stem. Riders or runners can climb Incline then loop back on Airline if they are time crunched. Otherwise, Incline is the gateway to multiple options on Sky Mountain Park and beyond.
Descenders now know they can let ’er rip down the 2.5 miles of Airline without fear of colliding with someone climbing.
Significant changes also are underway to the popular midvalley trail network on Crown Mountain. The Bureau of Land Management’s Colorado River Valley Field Office completed an Environmental Assessment in August that approved the addition of a net 11 miles of trails. The agency classified 9,100 acres on the Crown Mountain as a Special Recreation Management Area in 2015 and did a thorough evaluation of trail opportunities.
These latest approvals mesh with the earlier action. Nearly 13 miles of single-track trails will be added while 1.65 miles of routes will be withdrawn from the trail network and rehabilitated.
“This is certainly a big evolution for a complete mountain bike system on the Crown,” Pritchard said. The additions, he said, are certain to “bring a lot of smiles and joy.”
The cream of the new trail crop is a 5-mile, downhill-only trail called Crown Royale. It will connect the top of the Crown to the Rio Grande Trail in the valley floor. Work is underway on a lower segment of the trail. It won’t be fully completed until next year.
Crown Royale will create multiple new options. “It will change riding patterns,” Pritchard said.
The upper trailhead will connect to the uppermost point of the Undie Trail, which was added a couple of seasons ago. Crown Royale will also intersect with the Vasten Trail near the high point of Vasten, Pritchard said. So a rider from the Emma side could climb Glassier Trail, climb further onto Vasten and hop onto Crown Royale for a quick descent back to the valley floor. There also will be an intersection of Crown Royale and the existing Buckhorn Traverse.
The lower section of Crown Royale is being constructed near the lollipop feature on Buckhorn Traverse. The top section will get the initial focus next construction season, Pritchard said, while the mid-section will be finished last.
“Ideally we will finish the whole trail by mid-September,” he said. “We’ll slowly but surely get people excited.”
Another new trail will make it possible to ride single-track routes from the Emma side of the slope to the top of the Crown. The Imperial Trail will create a connection from Vasten to the top of the Crown. A trail less than 1 mile long, called Short Circuit, will connect the top of Imperial to the top of Crown Royale. The 3.25-mile Imperial Trail will have an average grade of 6.8%. The plan is to add it next construction season.
“This is meant to be a climbing focused, two-way trail open to foot and bike traffic,” the Environmental Assessment said.
The additions of Crown Royale and Imperial will have the practical effect of dispersing riders and easing the amount of time riders encounter someone coming from the opposite direction.
“We’re continuing to spread out traffic and give options,” Pritchard said.
The Environmental Assessment granted approvals to additional short trails or rerouted trails — work that will be pursued in later phases. For example, a three-quarter mile section of the upper Innie Trail, accessible from the Prince Creek side of the Crown, will be rerouted to create “a more pleasant climb to the Outie Trail.”
Upper Outie also will get attention. The trail is currently in a rut in the middle of a steep gully. New segments totaling 1.35 miles will cross back and forth over the drainage, improving the riding experience.
The goal is to make those improvements by 2024 at the latest, Pritchard said. The plan includes a handful of other tweaks and fine tunes to the trail system.
Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association is funding the majority of the trail work through membership dues and business sponsor donations. The organization also harnesses volunteer work, often with Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers. Pritchard said the BLM plans financial contributions but its biggest help is enlisting volunteer groups such as Rocky Mountain Youth Corps to help with projects. The Mid-Valley Trails Committee also contributes to the cause.
Motorized bike travel on class 1, 2 and 3 e-bikes with electric motors would not be permitted on the trails, according to the Environmental Assessment. Closures for wildlife also will be in place.
“Mechanized travel would be prohibited on these routes from Dec. 1 through April 15 to protect wintering wildlife,” the EA said.
At Sky Mountain Park, trails are closed to motorized uses. Pitkin County Open Space and Trails closes Airline, Incline and the other trails from Dec. 1 through May 15 for the benefit of wildlife.