A moment of serendipity struck Kyle Murray and Sam Sherry, two high school caddies working with Roaring Fork Club head golf pro Greg Bryan.
Murray was remarking to Sherry and the group how he had never seen a hole in one in person before, just as Bryan was preparing to tee off on hole 17. Just moments later, Bryan obliged the boys by sinking his first shot.
“It was unbelievable,” Murray said. “The members were just flying, they were really stoked.”
However, the caddies were trained to maintain their professionalism.
“But, what we do is just give them a high five and play on,” Murray added.
The two Basalt High seniors, along with Zach Small, a senior at Aspen High School and fellow caddie, will have the opportunity to share more memories together going forward, not just at the Basalt course but in the brick buildings of the University of Colorado-Boulder campus.
The three earned the Evans Scholarship, specifically for caddies. The scholarship is awarded to more than 300 students across the country to select campuses, including CU-Boulder. Winners must have an illustrious academic record, at least two years experience in caddying and demonstrate a financial need.
The scholarship, named for 1930s amateur golfer Chick Evans, is offered from the Western Golf Association. It currently has more than 1,000 students in schools across the country. The scholars live in a committed dorm for the full four years along with their fellow honorees.
At CU, where in-state costs for a full school year are estimated to be just shy of $30,000 for a Colorado resident, a four-year scholarship is valued at well over $100,000.
For Murray, it opened a door that would not otherwise have been possible.
“I didn’t think I was going to go to college because of my financial state,” Murray said. “It wasn’t completely off the table, but it would just be financially hard for my parents and me to pay for it.”
Sherry is the benefactor of second-time being the charm, after his brother applied — twice — for the Evans while caddying, but was not awarded it.
Instead, the Sherry brothers will be Buffs together, as the older sibling’s “much better grades” got him other scholarships, Sam said.
Sam Sherry was trying to decide which school to go to, leaning toward Montana State on the basis of scholarships it offered him until he received notice of the award two weeks ago. He committed to CU on Monday.
“I had my heart set on Montana State or San Diego State,” Sherry said. “Then I got an email from Evans saying I was a finalist and so I was like, ‘Oh, maybe not.’”
Small has not yet committed to Boulder. He’s continuing to see what other opportunities arise before locking in his decision, but is leaning toward CU in no small part to the financial opportunity the scholarship is presenting.
Roaring Fork’s caddy manager Tim Bonner is friends with Small’s father, and presented the opportunity of caddying to Zach. He was unsure at first, but the friends he made and the prospect of a full-tuition, full-housing scholarship helped him stick with it.
“I was like, ‘Who caddies? This isn’t a real job.’ Then I got down there and after my first year was really slow, somebody said, ‘Hey, you know there’s this scholarship opportunity,’” Small said. “It definitely had an effect, but I also think the main reason for me would be the friends I made along the way.”
The trio joins a long line of Roaring Fork Club caddies to earn the award, a list that Bonner estimated reaches as high as 20 names. They generally have at least one caddy earn the scholarship a year, recently including Jake Doyle and Tyler Sims from a year ago.
“It’s the most meaningful thing to do in our community is to have these kids working hard, setting goals and realizing them,” Bryan said. “They don’t even realize how much of a life-changing opportunity it is. I’ve been fortunate to grow up with kids that got the Evans scholarship. I’ve got close friends that still can’t believe it.”
Murray is looking to major in civil engineering, Sherry is looking at business with a real estate focus and Small is looking at aerospace engineering.