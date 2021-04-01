In his latest social media posting, Asspen Councilmember Frolicky Horizrun espoused for nearly 13 minutes what he described as a “medical revelation.” While masks make for an excellent accessory to any outfit when done correctly, Horizrun said he’s personally discovered the actual, medical cure to COVID-19.
Treadmill desks.
“Friends, today has been an amazing day,” he says, wrapped in a robe and steam from a nearby hot tub fogging the camera. “I just wanted to let you know that I have had a turning point. This pandemic has been so hard on all of us — we’re all hurting, and I want you to know that I feel that pain and am here to empathize with you in any way that I can — and that’s why I wanted to share with you the absolute game changer in my life.”
At this point, he pans the camera to the champagne-laden forefront to a mountain backdrop that appears to be from one of at least three four- or five-star hotel designations in town. When he pans back to selfie mode, he’s without explanation donning mala beads not there before.
“That which remains stagnant is doomed to stall,” he continues in the video. “And that’s when I realized: we as a society have stalled. I, in fact, had stalled.”
That changed when he saw the Instagram ad for the treadmill desk. It was the answer he didn’t know he was looking for, he said.
“And since I’ve reintroduced movement into my everyday life — usually at my desk working, when not in the hot tub — I’ve just been able to really breathe, you know? The treadmill keeps me at my best self, and COVID-19 has no power over my best self.”
Wanting to make sure “everyone has access to their best self,” Horizrun during Tuesday’s council meeting introduced a measure to require that all public employers install treadmill desks at each staff member’s station. Additionally, the requirement would mandate employers offer buy-in options to an “essential oil fund,” much like a 401k or health insurance plan, he said.
“We know that this pandemic is real,” he said Tuesday. “We also know — or at least I do — that treadmill desks and essential oils are among the most progressive cures out there to combat this terrible illness.”