A legal dispute between the seller and a buyer of land at the Tree Farm project in the midvalley threatens to tie up prime, undeveloped real estate for an undetermined time.
Tree Farm RFV LLC, a company controlled by landowner Ace Lane, filed a lawsuit June 26 against Lakeside TF LLC to try to recover four parcels overlooking Kodiak Lake. Lane’s group contends that Lakeside TF failed to commence construction within 400 days of closing on the purchase of the property. An option agreement signed by the parties says that if the 400-day deadline isn’t met, Tree Farm RFV can repurchase the four lots.
Lane’s organization has tried to exercise the repurchase without luck, according to the lawsuit filed in Eagle County District Court.
“Defendant has repudiated Plaintiff’s exercise of its right to purchase Lots A-1, A-2, A-3 and A-4 pursuant to the Option Agreement, has failed and refused to honor its obligations under the Option Agreement, and has indicated it has no intention of selling Lots A-1, A-2, A-3 and A-4 pursuant to the Option Agreement,” the lawsuit said.
Lakeside TF is an entity managed by Scottsdale, Arizona, developer Walt Brown Jr. He contends he wasn’t able to start construction because the development review board at the Tree Farm won’t grant approvals to his project’s details. Brown intended to build 14 luxury condominium units, restaurants and other commercial space on the four parcels at the center of the dispute. He still wants to pursue the project.
“We have been excited about the Tree Farm since day one,” Brown told the Aspen Daily News. “We’re surprised by the DRB and their harmful actions toward the project.”
Brown said he has tried unsuccessfully for months to get his plan for the four parcels approved by the Development Review Board. He contends the board members are attempting to “force their own personal wishes and dreams on the Tree Farm down a buyer’s throat.”
The members of the DRB are Ace Lane, his son Indiana Lane, longtime Lane associate Dave Marrs and Basalt architect Chris Touchette, according to Brown.
Entities associated with Brown received DRB approval as well as Eagle County building permits for construction on other parcels which don’t overlook the lake and aren’t part of the lawsuit. The other parcels include 10 affordable housing units and free-market apartments. Brown said he won’t start construction on the approved part of the project.
“We’re stopping work on the affordable units until we determine what we’re dealing with,” he said. “We’re absolutely disappointed in their actions, their dishonesty and their mindset after multiple discussions. We lost our trust in the DRB and the individuals we’re doing business with, so we are obviously putting everything on hold.”
When contacted by email, Marrs said Tree Farm RFV had no comment on the litigation.
Brown said his legal team will soon file a response to the lawsuit. “Obviously we look forward to defending this lawsuit and I can see it being tied up for a few years in litigation,” Brown said.
He hopes that works to his advantage. Should he prevail, interest rates and construction costs are likely to be lower than they are now, he said.
The Tree Farm was approved by the Eagle County Commissioners by a 2-1 vote in 2017 after a lengthy, hard-fought review process. Lane received approvals for 340 residences of various types and up to 135,000 square feet of commercial space, including a hotel. Construction is underway on much of the project, which is located across Highway 82 from Whole Foods. The Hoffman Hotel is being built at the center of the project. Apartment buildings are being built on the east or upvalley side of Kodiak Lake, a members-only body of water for watercraft.
A senior living project between the hotel and the apartments isn’t under construction yet.
The dispute between Lane and Brown also includes the purchase price of the parcels in dispute. The lawsuit contends that lots A-1, A-2, A-3 and A-4 were purchased for $1 million and that two other lots were purchased for $6 million and assigned to a different entity controlled by Brown.
Brown counters that the deal involved simple math — six lots were purchased for $7 million. Lane aims to recoup four prime lots for $1 million after blocking his ability to proceed with construction, Brown said.
“They collected 7 million bucks and then said, ‘That’s not nice enough, keep going.’ The DRB keeps saying change that, we’re not sure we’re going to approve that,” Brown said.
Some of the design issues that led to the dispute include finishes in the condos and a river between buildings. Brown said the review board is holding him to a different standard on finishes than the other developers at the project.
“I think we need to remove everybody on the DRB and put the owners of the land and the development on the DRB and allow the margins to dictate what’s going to be built there, not what someone’s wishes, dreams and personal opinions are,” Brown said.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Tree Farm RFV by the law firm of Waas, Campbell, Rivera, Johnson & Velasquez, which has offices in Aspen and Denver. The lawsuit seeks an order for specific performances as spelled out in the option agreement and a mandatory injunction requiring Brown’s group to convey the four lots to Lane’s group.