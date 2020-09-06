The victim in Thursday’s crash near Basalt who required extrication operations after his vehicle landed upside down in the Fryingpan River, has died.
On Sunday, the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office identified 44-year-old Jose Gonzalez of Silt as the crash victim. Gonzalez was pulled from the driver’s seat of his truck that flipped over in the river Thursday around 5 p.m. He died later that night.
Gonzalez was initially transported in critical condition to Aspen Valley Hospital by Roaring Fork Fire Rescue. Deputy Coroner Eric Hansen said the rescue crew had to remove the driver's door during the initial operation. The cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.
Another passenger who was in the vehicle with Gonzalez, a male, was uninjured, Hansen said.