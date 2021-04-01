Paxton Tungsten III is Aspen’s most eligible bachelor no more, for now at least. Having burned through the entire Aspen social elite this winter, constantly looking for something better while ignoring the empty abyss that is his own soul, Tungsten and his younger sister, Shiloh Briggs Tungsten, have agreed to date each other.
“She has higher PR numbers on Peloton than any of the girls I met on Raya,” Paxton said, “And as you know, that’s like super important to me.” He also noted that her love of Mallorca is so refreshing after “all the basics who still summer in Montauk. Ewww. Yawn.”
For Shiloh, a different romantic cord is being struck.
“My parents are, like, cool with him. At least I think they are. So, like, that makes it so much easier.” She loves that she “doesn’t have to pay for anything with him” because “if you think about it, our parents already pay for everything.”
The new twosome, who will both inherit the Zara retail fortune, were recently seen at the Saint Norges hotel lobby bar, enjoying the comfortable silence of each other’s company while engrossed in their respective phones.
“It’s great cause like there’s no pressure to, you know, pay attention to each other or have needs,” Shiloh said.
Paxton added: “Plus we went to Fyre Fest, so, like, we’ve been through a lot of serious stuff together.”
Their first date was to the Pradda store on Galena. A perfect venue for the new couple who “don’t really like dancing or skiing or hiking” but will probably play Oculus — separately, but in the same house — this weekend.