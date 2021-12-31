A Tuesday night incident that resulted in the deaths of 10 elk on Highway 82 near Glenwood Springs resulted in a call for action from members of the Roaring Fork Valley community.
Colorado State Patrol responded to a call at approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday night at mile-marker 7, Master Trooper Gary Cutler said. The incident involved a Roaring Fork Transportation Authority bus and a second private vehicle. No human injuries were reported, and no citations were issued since the crash was found to be “animal caused.”
RFTA Communications Manager Jamie Tatsuno said the crash resulted in damage to the front of the bus, including headlights, both windshields, body work and the bike rack.
“The bus was traveling approximately 50 mph (speed limit 65 mph) in snowy conditions when a large herd of elk entered the downvalley travel lanes from the median,” Tatsuno said in an email. “The bus was unable to avoid them and struck several elk.”
There were three passengers and a driver on board the bus. None sustained injuries, but Tatsuno said that because the bus’s headlights were damaged, another bus was called to rescue the passengers and the route was delayed no more than 20-30 minutes.
Cutler did not have information about the occupants of the second vehicle but said that no one was injured — although the vehicle appeared to strike at least one elk and rolled. Cutler also did not know how many elk survived the crash, but said that someone had shown interest in taking the deceased elk to recover the meat for rescue animals so that it did not go to waste.
The elk allegedly found their way through an opening in a wildlife fence, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Garfield County were called in for clean-up efforts, Cutler said.
On Facebook, local users created a group called “Roaring Fork Valley Wildlife Overpass Advocates” intended to share ideas, gain momentum and positively impact the area’s wildlife. The page acquired 133 likes in a day, and according to its top post, the group’s mission is to bring beautiful, natural and multi-use overpasses to the valley.
Other locals have been pursuing opportunities to construct wildlife overpasses for several months, including a 2019 study that aimed to develop a science-based strategy for the protection and restoration of natural biodiversity and habitat connectivity on a landscape scale for the valley.
“This has been on our minds. It is a concern not only because of the roadkill and the threat to human health and safety — and obviously to the animals — but because it connects habitats and allows of the mixing of genes and the movement of animals, which is a healthy thing,” Watershed Biodiversity Initiative Executive Director Tom Cardamone said. “When I’ve talked to groups over the last couple of years, I’ll show some slides. And I get most excited about the big habitat swaths that could be saved, but the audience generally gets most excited about the wildlife overpasses because it’s tangible. They drive the highway frequently, they see the roadkill, they want to do something about it. So the political desire is there.”
A petition was also created six months ago on change.org, which collected 422 signatures as of Thursday afternoon in favor of an overpass to provide safe passage to wildlife and humans. Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman said that now is a good time for people to support efforts to protect wildlife on the roads before another tragic event happens.
“This event just shook me to the core,” he said. “I consider [elk] to be an indicator species of the health of our nature and wildlife, and when 10 of them get killed like this, that’s just horrifying. When our highways are so crowded and people are driving so quickly, accidents are going to happen.”