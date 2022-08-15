As ongoing drought sucks water from the Colorado River Basin and states are being warned to find ways to conserve or face federal mandates, a Basalt-based nonprofit organization is trying to plant a seed in the minds of local residents.
The Roaring Fork Conservancy is funding demonstration projects that tout the advantages of turf type tall fescue grass over the ubiquitous Kentucky bluegrass, the current standard on emerald-green, manicured lawns.
The conservancy paid to have a plot of Kentucky bluegrass torn up in the lawn of the Basalt Regional Library at the end of June and replaced with rolls of tall fescue turf.
“While the Roaring Fork Conservancy has been advocating for water conservation for over 25 years, the current crisis prompted us to plant the turf replacement demonstration plot at the Basalt Library,” said Pat McMahon, president of the conservancy’s board of directors.
By some estimates, outdoor use accounts for 60-70% of all water consumption, McMahon said. Kentucky bluegrass lawns are thirsty, requiring up to 2 and a half inches of water per week during the summer, depending on precipitation. Tall fescue requires about half of that amount, according to multiple online sources, because its roots plunge much deeper. Tall fescue also requires less fertilizer.
McMahon said switching to a more drought-resistant grass is one alternative the conservancy wanted to draw attention to.
“The Roaring Fork Conservancy has been thinking about all different ways to save water, but when it comes to domestic use, our tools are pretty limited,” he said.
The conservancy wanted a high-visibility lawn where it could run the experiment, which led officials to approach Basalt Regional Library.
“For us, it was a no-brainer,” said library representative Cathy Moffroid.
The selected plot is a triangle on the eastern side of the library. To an untrained eye, the tall fescue isn’t significantly different from the adjacent Kentucky bluegrass. Both plots are thick and lush, pleasant to the touch and, at least for now, weed free.
Eventually there will be signs explaining to viewers what they are looking at and why it is significant. The conservancy wants to get sources lined up that people can consult before placing the signs at the demonstration plot, said Roaring Fork Conservancy Executive Director Rick Lofaro.
Xeriscaping would require even less water than replacing one type of grass with another. That type of landscaping uses plants that are drought resistant and materials such as gravel to replace grass. But some people are reluctant to adopt landscaping more closely associated with the desert than the Colorado mountains, Lofaro said. Tall fescue grass is kind of a cake-and-eat-it-too alternative. People can still have grass — but a variety that reduces water usage, he said.
“We’re offering one solution, not the only solution,” Lofaro said.
He envisions working with the town of Basalt to get small sections of bluegrass replaced with fescue, such as the small oases between curbs and sidewalks. That would broaden the exposure of the alternative grass while reducing water. He hopes to convert the bluegrass in the public right-of-way in front of the conservancy’s River Center in Basalt.
For homeowners, especially those of more humble means, replacing Kentucky bluegrass with tall fescue could be a tall order. Bringing in turf, with the grass already established, can be costly. The conservancy paid 80 cents per square foot at the library. The final bill wasn’t available yet, but it will be in the thousands of dollars. No taxpayer funds from the library were used. It should benefit the library district through lower water bills.
“We would love for people to do it at home,” Lofaro said, though he acknowledged that the option isn’t financially achievable for everyone. The Colorado Legislature passed a bill that was signed by Gov. Jared Polis provides grants for homeowners who tear out bluegrass, but the pool of money is small, so individual grants likely would be limited in covering the expense.
Growing tall fescue from seed sounds tricky for people without green thumbs. The grass grows in plugs or bunches that don’t spread, so ample seeding is required to avoid bare patches between plugs.
Realizing that tall fescue isn’t going to be pursued by everyone, the conservancy also preaches conservation in outdoor water use. Pay attention to municipal water restrictions, make sure the sprinkler system is working properly and not leaking, adjust sprinkler heads so they aren’t watering the street or sidewalk and use moisture sensors so water doesn’t occur when it isn’t necessary. Then there’s simply the strategy of watering the bluegrass less.
“Your yard doesn’t have to be the perfect emerald green,” Lofaro said.
He believes the Roaring Fork Valley, by and large, has paid lip service to water conservation for too long: It’s time for people to take the issue seriously before water shortages in the Colorado Water Basin force drastic, mandatory action.
A July 21 New York Times article outlined the federal government’s request to states in the Colorado River Basin to conserve up to an additional 4 million acre-feet of water in 2023. That’s equal to roughly one-third of the Colorado River’s current annual flow. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation could force cuts if the states don’t make them voluntarily.
McMahon said he believes it would be possible to cut 25% or more of Basalt’s water use through widespread replacement of bluegrass. His motto for the effort is “fescue to the rescue.” More information will soon be available at the library’s test plot.