Roughly 200 people from throughout the Roaring Fork Valley showed up to protest Friday’s decision from the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Sunday. Fischer Cherry, the local artist and activist who organized the event, was pleasantly surprised by the robust turnout. “I was coordinating with the police officer [for security] and he was like, ‘How many people do you think are going to come?’ I said 30,” she recalled. “It was empowering.”
Cherry relied on social media, word of mouth and the national Women’s March organizing tools to spread the news of the local protest. She’d considered attending another protest in another community as a participant, rather than organizing a demonstration in Aspen, but she realized from interacting with her personal network that there was a sense of helplessness and that a local event could provide a much-needed sense of catharsis, she said.
“I do think a positive thing about protesting — about protesting locally — is it brings a like-minded community together and gives people a place to process those emotions with like-minded people,” she said.
The feeling resonated Sunday, when Cherry said bystanders stopped what they were doing to join the march in real time. Two women working a retail shop told her that they’d called their manager to say they were temporarily closing the store in order to protest. Another anecdote detailed a grandmother and her grandchild leaving their car to march.
“I feel like it was just something the community really needed, and I think they responded so well,” Cherry said.
Photos courtesy of Talisa Gurunian