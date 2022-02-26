In the regular season finale, Aspen allowed 25 points to Coal Ridge in the final quarter, the most they’ve allowed in one frame all season, en route to 56 total points, the most they’ve allowed in a game.
The Skiers, a team that hangs their hat on defense, wouldn’t allow their rivals to do it again when they met Friday night in the district tournament. The Skiers won 60-27 at Central High School in Grand Junction, advancing to Saturday’s final against Delta.
Aspen kept Coal Ridge to just four points in the first quarter and prevented them from reaching double digits until the halftime buzzer started to loom. When the score sat at 48-19 at the end of the third quarter, that 25-point mark seemed potentially out of reach for the entire game, let alone one eight-minute stanza.
Coal Ridge finally broke the 25-point barrier around the halfway mark of the fourth quarter.
“We knew that game we played at Coal Ridge was a little too close,” Aspen senior Lucas Lee said of Feb. 17’s 74-56 win to secure the Skiers’ undefeated season. “This year, we’ve set a benchmark of 30 points. They came out a little hot in the fourth quarter but we slowed them down to 27.”
Chris Woodring, filling in for head coach Cory Parker as he tends to a personal matter, said there was still room for improvement ahead of Saturday’s final. The Skiers committed 18 offensive turnovers.
Defensively, however, the Skiers were exactly where they wanted to be.
“I tell these guys at the end of the day, we’re our biggest opponent in our own conference,” Woodring said. “If we allow these guys to go on runs and try to play their basketball game, that’s where we’re going to allow these other teams to run with us.”
Braden Korpela led the Skiers with 17 points, but Porter Lee (14) and Shae Korpela (12) also broke into double digits. As a team, Aspen landed nine shots from beyond the arc.
Freshman Tommy Franceschi, a key bench player for the Skiers, exited the game early after a collision under the basket and will likely miss the rest of the weekend due to concussion protocol.
The Skiers will play again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday against Delta, a team that also put up a high number of points against them in the regular season. The No. 3 Panthers upset the No. 2 Moffat County Bulldogs in the district semifinals to earn a bid for the district championship and clinch a state tournament bid.
In their regular season matchup, Aspen beat Delta 74-54, the second-highest point total the Skiers have allowed this season.
“We’re in the same kind of predicament that we were in today,” Woodring said. “We’ve just got to display our game and not really get too much outside of the 94 feet within those lines of basketball.”
The Skiers, by making the district championship game, have secured their place in the state tournament. With their No. 4 ranking in the state, they’re all but guaranteed to host home games in the first round.
However, that doesn’t make the district championship game inconsequential. Many of the team’s seniors played in the district championship game two years ago that Aspen lost, the most recent tournament. It’s a point of pride to take the title home with Aspen’s 23rd consecutive win of the season.
“Tomorrow’s a big day,” Lee said. “We lost the championship two years ago and I know me and especially Braden, we still remember that.”