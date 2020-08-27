A shelter-in-place order. Two arrests. One hospitalization that led to an airlift to a higher level of care.
While it was a dramatic scene in the neighborhood near the Willits shopping center Thursday morning and afternoon, it was mostly resolved by about 2:20 p.m.
The Eagle County Special Operations Unit successfully arrested a second man implicated in an alleged assault incident outside an Evans Court residence after local authorities had attempted for nearly two hours to make contact.
At about 10:30 Thursday morning, Basalt police responded to multiple calls reporting a disturbance, alleging a man on the roof of a condo complex was shouting about "people trying to kill him," Pitkin County Chief Deputy of Operations Alex Burchetta said on behalf of Basalt Police Chief Greg Knott.
"There’s a guy who is injured inside of a neighbor’s garage. They get here, find that guy — he’s pretty badly injured," he continued. "Some fresh wounds."
That man was transported to Valley View Hospital before being airlifted to a higher level of care in Grand Junction.
Nearby, "in close proximity to the entrance to the residence," police arrested a man they suspected to be involved in the alleged assault around the noon hour. That man was then booked in the Eagle County Jail.
Information gleaned from interviews led officials to believe at least one other person was inside the residence, potentially with a rifle and a handgun. The Eagle County Special Operations Unit arrived on scene —"out of an abundance of caution," Burchetta emphasized — before 2 p.m.
"They believe there were weapons involved in whatever happened, so that’s why Eagle County Special Operations Unit is here," Burchetta said. "They are going to make entry into the house to try to gain access to that individual or individuals — we believe it’s one individual."
By that time, local authorities had been on scene "almost two hours" and had attempted several methods to engage with whomever remained inside the property, including using sirens in case the person was sleeping, Burchetta explained.
Many details are still unknown regarding the specifics of what occurred, but authorities were by 2 p.m. confident that there was no hostage situation.
"At this point, there’s no information to suggest that," Burchetta confirmed.
The Pitkin County alert assuring that any danger to the public had been controlled was reflective of the scene Thursday afternoon.
"It was a little more dynamic when we were first here," Burchetta said. "It’s still dynamic, but the difference now is we’re in a very process-oriented stage. It’s very well planned out: making sure the operations plan is established and everyone knows what’s going on for the safety of the residence."
The shelter-in-place order that was enacted Thursday morning for residents on Evans Court in Willits was officially lifted at about 3:18 p.m. after the second man was taken into custody and also transported to the Eagle County Jail. Initial reports of an involved weapon or weapons spurred the shelter-in-place notice.
"There is no threat to the public," according to the afternoon Pitkin County alert sent just before 2 p.m. "The only area of police activity the 500 block of Evans Court. Please avoid that area of Evans Court, but otherwise, it is safe to resume normal daily habits."
By 2 p.m., responding law enforcement agencies were hopeful that the saga would be resolved in the "near future." Burchetta told someone inquiring about access to the area to "give [him] about a half an hour."
Twenty minutes later, the second suspect had cooperated with Eagle County SWAT and was arrested outside the building without further incident, Pitkin County Undersheriff Ron Ryan said.
“Eagle County’s tactical team made contact with the person. He followed commands and was taken into custody outside of the building,” he said, adding that a subsequent sweep of the property found no further threats.
The situation remains under investigation, but it does seem clear that the three men involved in the incident were familiar to one another.
“They’re still trying to put pieces together,” Ryan said.
This is a developing story.