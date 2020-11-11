The U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team on Tuesday announced its 23-athlete cross country team roster who will compete Nov. 27 to 29 in this season’s opening races in Ruka, Finland.
Not surprisingly, two Aspen-area athletes and Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club products, Simi Hamilton and Hailey Swirbul, were named as starters to the 2021 Davis U.S. Cross Country Ski Team. But for the first time in her career, Swirbul was elevated to the prestigious A Team, based upon her 2019-20 season results, which included scoring her first World Cup points in classic and freestyle sprint and distance races.
Eleven years apart in age, Hamilton, 33, and Swirbul, 22, represent both experience and the team’s burgeoning youth quake that’s seen in a crop of talented skiers in their early 20s.
“I’m super honored, and was actually quite surprised, to learn I made the criteria after last season,” Swirbul, a 2016 Basalt High School graduate who attends Alaska Pacific University, said Tuesday.
She scored the first World Cup points of her career in December of 2019 in Davos, Switzerland. In 2017, at the Junior World Championships, Swirbul was part of a team that scored a bronze medal — the first-ever for the U.S. team at this event.
Hamilton, a veteran of the past three Winter Olympics, had his best Olympic result: a sixth place in the team sprint in PyeongChang, South Korea, in 2018. The prior season, the Aspen native scored a silver medal in a World Cup race in Toblach, Italy, the site of another, separate second-place result in 2015.
Under pressure
Swirbul said the turning point in her racing came after scoring those first World Cup points in Switzerland.
“It was a very subtle turning point, however,” she said. “I had a bit of a mindset shift after the previous two weekends being a little rough for me … not racing as well as I had hoped in Ruka, and then catching a cold and sitting out for Lillehammer. By the time Davos came around, I felt I had nothing to lose and just wanted to give what I had and do my best.”
That shift in mindset in many ways has made her feel lighter, she continued.
“I’ve found that, when I manage to take the pressure off and make racing fun, I often have my best races, and Davos was that way for me,” Swirbul reflected. “I am working on this mindset going into this season as well, though it’s difficult not to put pressure on myself.”
Swirbul said she is hoping for a good start this season for herself and her teammates.
“But if it’s a slow start for me, I need to remind myself to be patient, and that the good race feelings will come around in time. We’ve put the hard work in through a summer of tough training, so now it’s time to dig deep mentally and try to enjoy the ride …especially in the crazy state of our world.”
According to U.S. Ski Team Communications Manager Tom Horrocks, a three-year gift by the Davis Family Foundation “basically ensures that the team’s base level of programming is maintained for three years, providing the athletes an incredible platform to prepare for Beijing,” site of the 2022 Winter Olympics.
Madeleine Osberger, madski@aspendailynews.com, is a contributing editor.