Sasha Benz, proprietor of Wyld Blue — the Montauk-based retail business that she expanded in 2020 with an Aspen storefront and also the middle names of her children — is fervently hoping that someone may recognize the couple that she alleges stole two Chanel bags each worth about $5,000 from her shop on Saturday.
The couple apparently spent more than an hour in her store at 210 S. Galena St. over the course of two separate occasions, Benz said in an email. Benz, who filed a report with the Aspen Police Department Saturday, further stated that she hoped other business owners could be put on alert about the couple, as she felt it was a premeditated, intentional theft.
“We are fortunate enough to have decent images of the man and woman and footage of them stealing the Chanel bags,” she wrote, adding, “We have all items tagged for security, but the door systems had been disarmed/disconnected, which we believe they were aware of or responsible for.”
It was after the couple’s second visit to the shop that Benz believes the theft occurred: “They disabled the alarms and took both [purses] after being in the story for 20 minutes. They seemed very strategic, and the [woman] spent a lot of time actively distracting the staff, asking for multiple sizes and things to try off high shelves,” she continued in her allegations.
APD on Sunday confirmed the value of the purses — a combined $10,000, approximately — and that the investigation was still open and active.
“The items stolen were rare and expensive Chanel bags, which will never be able to be replaced and the loss is really detrimental to our small family-owned business,” Benz said.
Limited edition and hard-to-find designer pieces have been staples to the Wyld Blue Aspen inventory since Benz opened her doors in winter of 2020. For instance, in December, she was selling a Chanel snowboard worth more than $10,000.
“A friend of mine, Cole Ramstad, used to work for a company called Mantiques,” she told the Aspen Daily News at the time. “He spends most of his time going to auctions and finding the most incredible pieces. Last year, we did a trunk show with him, and he had a Hermes bag no one has ever seen before and all these really cool pieces, and he said, ‘As a present to you for you opening up in Aspen, I found this and instantly thought of you,’” she said of the rare snowboard.