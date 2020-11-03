Tasked with dreaming up a new concept for any one of Aspen Skiing Co.’s on-mountain restaurants, culinary director Jim Butchart often goes straight to the source for inspiration.
In October 2019, for instance, he traveled to Italy to taste-test gnocchi and craft pasta before opening Sam’s — a posh Italian restaurant rebranded from a casual BBQ joint of the same name — that winter. His culinary compadre, SkiCo Executive Chef Andrew Helsley, also embarked on a similar trip before the two unveiled the shiny new spot.
While the novel coronavirus scrapped their joint plans to explore the Alps in late February, the pandemic isn’t hampering their latest on-mountain vision (unless, of course, in the unlikely event that the resort itself ceases to operate).
Two distinct concepts housed under one large roof, High Alpine and Alpin Room restaurants will welcome skiers, snowboarders and skinners this winter in the space formerly known as Gwyn’s. Longtime Snowmass locals Gwyn Knowlton and George Gordon opened the restaurant in 1979, and ran it with their family up until this spring, when SkiCo took over the lease.
High Alpine refers to the casual, market-style area of the restaurant, which will look and feel “very similar to what it was before,” SkiCo Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle said Monday.
Consistent with popular on-mountain eateries such as the Sundeck at Aspen Mountain or the Merry-Go-Round at Aspen Highlands, High Alpine will offer multiple stations serving pizza, homemade soups and stews, salads, burgers and other lunch staples. Butchart noted that partnerships with area purveyors — like the Nieslanik Beef family in Carbondale — are an integral part of the company’s culinary program.
Butchart also assured that, to compensate for the lack of available travel, he and Helsley spent countless hours “reading and researching” in preparation for the Alpin Room. The new concept will pay homage to the ski culture of the Alps, with a menu that draws influence from the region.
“Think traditional ski fare that you would find in Austria or the Swiss Alps, which is where it definitely takes roost,” Butchart said Monday. “But we’re going to give it a tighter hand and a lighter touch — both in cooking style and presentation.” Alpin Room will offer breakfast from 9:15 a.m. to 10:45 a.m., with homemade bagels and a smoked seafood tower anchoring the morning menu. Then, for lunch (11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.), the eatery will pay homage to its cultural inspiration with warm popovers with butter and jam to start, followed by classics like tartiflette, chicken schnitzel and duck confit.
Aside from rebranding and recreating the menu at what is now the Alpin Room, SkiCo isn’t planning any other major changes to the mid-mountain establishment, which in 2016 received a $6 million facelift.
“There’s a lot of tradition there and a lot of loyalty to the family … we’re not trying to replicate anything that they’ve done,” Butchart said. “We’re just trying to keep the tradition alive and honor what they’ve done.”