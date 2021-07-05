Two men died in a private plane crash after departing from Aspen Saturday, officials confirmed Sunday, when the wreckage was discovered about 9 miles east of Aspen near the Lost Man Valley.
Pitkin County Chief Deputy Coroner Audra Keith presumably identified the remains of the plane’s occupants as Ruben Cohen and David Zara, both of New York, pending results from further post-mortem examination, according to a press release Sunday night from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sunday around 10:24 a.m., the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center received a phone call from a person reporting that her friend and his aircraft were overdue in arriving at the airport in Des Moines, Iowa, the release explains. The person further reported that her friend departed in his plane from the Aspen-Pitkin County airport on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. and had not arrived in Des Moines as scheduled. Finally, the caller said that she had been able to track the flight path of her friend’s plane and saw that the flight path ended approximately 30 miles east of Aspen.
A PCSO deputy began to investigate the report and with help from the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and a plane from the State of Colorado’s Division of Fire Prevention and Control, a search area was identified near Midway Pass.
Midway Pass is an area approximately 9 miles east of Aspen near the Continental Divide.
Rescuers from the all-volunteer Mountain Rescue Aspen began a field search, and, with help from a helicopter from the Colorado Army National Guard High-Altitude ARNG Aviation Training Site (HAATS) in Gypsum, located wreckage of a downed aircraft around 5:34 p.m.
The helicopter from HAATS was able to land near the wreckage and rescuers were able to recover the remains of two individuals.
All rescuers and resources were out of the field by 8:00 p.m.