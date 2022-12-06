The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport is seeking more than half a million dollars to recoup unexpected expenses the facility incurred from two separate aircraft incidents in 2022.
Airport Director Dan Bartholomew submitted a supplemental budget request, which the Pitkin County Board of Commissioners will review during its meeting today, seeking the $517,546 in unexpected expenditures from the two events — one in February and another in August. In his request, Bartholomew underscored that the county is “currently seeking reimbursement from the respective insurance carriers, or if necessary, directly from the aircraft owners” but maintained that in the interim, a financial stopgap is necessary to record the “current unpaid/unbudgeted expenses.”
In February, a Hawker 800XP business jet overran the runway during takeoff from Aspen, rupturing the aircraft’s fuel tanks and spilling nearly 1,200 gallons of jet fuel onto the surrounding soil on site. While nobody was injured, the plane was dubbed a total loss and could not be removed with its own power. In addition to thorough cleanup and contamination mitigation, a third-party contractor was required to remove the jet.
“A third-party crane and operator was contracted for removal of the aircraft from the runway safety area before the facility could re-open for operations,” Bartholomew wrote. “In addition to the costs incurred for soil remediation and crane services, additional costs were tabulated to account for other resources, including regular and overtime personnel costs for Airport and Public Works staff who responded to the incident.”
About six months later, on Aug. 15, a Cessna Citation 560 business jet deviated from the runway surface while attempting to land in Aspen — hitting several airfield lights and signs. Again, no injuries were reported, but the plane was severely damaged. Its fuel tank was punctured, leading to approximately 220 gallons of jet fuel spilling.
“Since the incident occurred during a substantial rain event, the fuel was quickly washed onto the ground next to the runway. The mitigation of the contaminated soil required the services of a third party contractor,” Bartholomew detailed in his supplemental budget request. “The majority of the costs to the county resulting from this incident, for which reimbursement from the aircraft owner’s insurance is being sought, is for airfield lights and signage, along with the costs to remediate contaminated soils resulting from this incident.”
The airport staff and contractors did not have a meaningful alternative course of action in either fuel spill, as there was significant risk that, had the soil not been remediated, the fuel would likely have spread into the watershed — at which point the clean up effort would have been significantly more expensive, Bartholomew cautioned, as the county would have then been required by the state of Colorado to use a licensed contractor.
He completed his request with a reiteration that it should be the insurance carriers or proprietors of the private jets that ultimately reimburse Pitkin County.
“Costs associated with the lease of equipment and personnel to remove the aircraft, and county staff to respond and address the incident, could be absorbed within the county and airport budgets,” he wrote, “however, these costs should be the responsibility of the aircraft operator, and/or their respective insurance carriers.” It’s a sentiment supported by the Pitkin County Code, which he then cited: “Per Title 10, Section 10.14.060, of the Pitkin County Code (Airport Minimum Standards), ‘Damage to field lighting or other equipment shall be paid for by the operator, Pilot, or other Person, firm or corporation responsible therefor.’”