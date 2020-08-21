Two critically injured people were airlifted from Independence Pass to unknown destinations on Friday afternoon after being trapped overnight in a vehicle that had rolled 500 feet down the hillside, just past the summit in Lake County.
Emergency dispatchers received a call about the accident at around 11:20 a.m., a news release at 5:30 p.m. from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office says. Pitkin County deputies arrived on scene just after noon, making contact with a state trooper who was already there. Lake County authorities joined the operation shortly after.
“The vehicle was discovered just inside Lake County at mile marker 62 and off the roadway approximately 500 feet down the hillside. Initial reports indicate the vehicle had been in that position since the previous night,” the release states.
Numerous agencies were involved in the rescue operation.
One of the patients was “hauled up the hillside” by firefighters, paramedics and mountain rescue personnel to a Flight for Life helicopter waiting at the summit, according to the release. A High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (HAATS) Blackhawk helicopter was requested and used to airlift the second patient to another Flight for Life helicopter staged at the summit.
Independence Pass was closed in both directions from approximately 12:30 p.m. to 3:45 p.m., “in order to create a sterile environment for the three helicopters to operate safely, in addition to the numerous public safety personnel working at the scene,” the release notes.
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office is grateful for the collaboration and partnership with not only our own Pitkin County public safety agencies but also our colleagues in Lake County, at the Colorado State Patrol and the Colorado Department of Transportation and all agencies listed below” the release adds.
The agencies involved in the operation include:
Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office
Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center
Colorado State Patrol: Craig Dispatch
Mountain Rescue Aspen
Lake County Sheriff’s Office
Lake County Search and Rescue
Colorado State Patrol
Aspen Volunteer Fire Department
Aspen Ambulance District
St. Vincent Hospital Ambulance Service
Lake County-Leadville Fire Rescue
Colorado Department of Transportation
Flight for Life
High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site