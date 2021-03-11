Hanna Faulhaber of Carbondale will compete in the finals of her first FIS Freeski Halfpipe World Championships after qualifying Wednesday morning with an 81.25, which was the fifth highest score out of the 15 women throwing it down in the Buttermilk halfpipe. The top eight advanced.
Faulhaber, 16, and a Basalt High School junior, will join fellow local and U.S. teammate Alex Ferreira, 26, in Friday’s women’s and men’s ski halfpipe finals that will unwind in the iconic, 600-foot feature.
Canada’s Rachael Karker, third here in January during 2021 X Games Aspen, was the top women’s qualifier; she led all morning and her second run scored a whopping 94.25. Zoe Atkin of Great Britain earned the second-best score, 87.75 followed by Valeriya Demidova of the Russian Ski Federation in third.
After skiing, Faulhaber said she felt “amazing” and that the halfpipe conditions changed for the better as the morning went on. New snow overnight altered the day’s schedule of events.
“It was pretty slow in the beginning. But that last run was super fast and (I) got to ski it how I like to ski it, going big,” she said. While Faulhaber was not an X Games 2021 invitee, she has competed in the Buttermilk halfpipe this season, notably winning the U.S. Revolution Tour women’s pipe contest here two weeks ago.
Faulhaber is part of a triumvirate of Americans, including Brita Sigourney, bronze in the 2018 Olympics and 2019 World Championships, and Devin Logan, silver medalist in slopestyle from the Sochi Olympics, who will advance to finals. The top two halfpipe medalists from the 2019 FIS World Championships, Kelly Sildaru of Estonia and Canadian Cassie Sharpe, are out with injuries sustained in practice or competition during X Games Aspen 2021.
X Games gold medalist and multiple event threat Eileen Gu qualified for finals with a best-run score of 77 that landed her in seventh. The women’s results may be viewed by going to: http://live.fis-ski.com/livefss8036.htm
According to the International Ski Federation (FIS), given that no other world champions from past years are in the competition, “we’re ensured of seeing a brand-new World Champion by the end of the day on Friday.”
Karker said she’s pleased to be back in Aspen.
“My only chance (to qualify for the Olympics this season) other than this event was at X Games, but, super happy to be back in Aspen and in the same pipe and competing with all my friends. I love the pipe here, it’s super-fast and I am excited for finals.”
As well, Hanna Faulhaber said she hopes to “put together another clean run in finals and see where it goes from there.”
Men’s halfpipe
Alex Ferreira advanced to the finals with a best-run score of 74.25; that put him in ninth position with the top 10 moving on to Friday’s big show.
Brendan MacKay of Canada earned the highest men’s score with a 94.25 followed by U.S. Pro Team member Birk Irving of Winter Park close behind with a 92.4. Noah Bowman, also of Canada, was third with a score of 90. Two years ago Bowman took the bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships when they were held in Park City, Utah.
X Games 2021 gold medalist Nico Porteous qualified fourth with Aaron Blunck, two-time defending halfpipe champion, rounding out the top five. Results may be seen at http://live.fis-ski.com/livefss8037.htm
“I think it was a bit of a gamble for everyone today just given the variable conditions, so I decided to try to go for a more technical run which I hadn’t yet landed, or landed cleanly in training,” MacKay said.
“And luckily I was able to get my grabs and put it down and I am really happy I went for it,” he added.
Aaron Blunck, silver medalist at X Games Aspen 2021 said he was stoked with his finish Wednesday and how it sets him up for the finals as he eyes a possible three-peat.
“I typically don’t really like to qualify first and I’m not in first so it’s perfect,” Blunck said before heading off to ski some powder in order to “get the mind right.”
David Wise, two-time defending Olympic gold medalist, was the fourth American to earn a spot in Friday’s finals.
Selection points for the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games are up for grabs during the world championships.
The freeski halfpipe contests will be broadcast live beginning at 1 p.m. Friday on the Olympic Channel and streamed through the Peacock network.