Two longtime government servants — one in Pitkin County, the other with the city of Aspen — have announced their plans for retirement.
Separate news releases on Tuesday said that Nan Sundeen, director of human services, and John Krueger, the city’s transportation director, would be leaving their positions soon, following decades of service. The county’s release states that Sundeen will be retiring “early next year.” In Krueger’s case, the date is Dec. 31 of this year, according to the city’s release.
Sundeen has been the director of the county’s human services department since 1991, coming from Boston where she was a clinical social worker.
“Nan has had a lifelong vision of equitable access to care for all and has pursued that vision throughout her career in public service and her time at Pitkin County,” the county’s release says.
In her position, Sundeen has been responsible for leading social services and senior services. She has administered the county’s Healthy Community Fund, and until 2017, she oversaw public health.
“Nan has been instrumental in developing and supporting the nonprofit network that is in our region today, while at the same time ensuring that our children and families, particularly the underserved, have access to the services and resources they need to be healthy and successful,” the release says. “…Nan has provided the vision and leadership for numerous regional collaborations that have further contributed to a higher quality of life in the region.”
In a prepared statement, Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said Sundeen’s leadership and dedication have been exemplified by her team’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“She has a unique gift of bringing together diverse sectors and people and setting aside differences to develop real solutions. Our community is stronger because of Nan’s vision for improving the quality of life for all,” McNicholas Kury said.
The county’s release lists some of Sundeen’s numerous achievements. In 2002, her collaboration with nonprofit partners to secure stable funding sources led to the successful passage of the Healthy Community Fund, which now generates almost $3 million annually to support nonprofit partners throughout the Roaring Fork Valley. In 2011, she was instrumental in securing the Mountain Family Health Center expansion in Basalt to provide affordable health care to low-income patients in Pitkin and southwestern Eagle counties, the release says.
In 2015, Sundeen brought together her team, local schools, child- and youth-serving nonprofits and a local foundation to launch the Aspen Family Resource Center “to improve the health outcomes of school-aged children and their families,” the release notes.
“Over her many years of public service in Pitkin County, Nan has been a tireless advocate for those most in need,” County Manager Jon Peacock said.
The city’s release points out that Krueger worked for local government for more than 25 years. He started with the city of Aspen in 1995 in the parks department.
After several projects building connector trails to Aspen and others that partnered with Colorado Department of Transportation, he transitioned to the role of transportation director and has been guiding the city’s transit efforts ever since.
“Krueger worked diligently over the last two-and-a-half decades to offer our residents, commuters, and guests more transportation options and services, the release says.
Krueger said in the release that when he first came into the role, “the expectation was less complicated.”
“Back then, we didn’t have a lot of involvement with CDOT and grants, there was not a lot of involvement with the [Roaring Fork Transportation Authority], the city had a limited role with the Elected Officials Transportation Committee and there wasn’t a lot of regionalism. There was just local bus service and a couple of programs,” he said.
That changed significantly over the years. Krueger headed projects in Aspen that included permanent traffic counts on Highway 82; the Rubey Park remodel; electric bus ownership and service; bus stops at 8th, Hallam, Garmisch and Main streets; implementation of the Bus Rapid Transit system; the Maroon Creek highway bridge replacement; and numerous community outreach programs.
Under his leadership, the city has received $14.7 million in grants and funding. It also has added car sharing, We-Cycle bike share and the Downtowner to its transit mix, the release states.
“Our infrastructure and culture wouldn’t be the same without John’s leadership,” said Aspen City Manager Sara Ott. “He has been instrumental in turning Aspen’s transportation conversations and programs into a reality with positive impacts far beyond Aspen’s city line. We are part of a regional system that thinks about solutions for the Roaring Fork Valley and through the I-70 corridor to Rifle.”
Krueger said of all the work he’s accomplished, the most memorable and impactful for the community is the remodeling of Rubey Park and the implementation of electric buses. “No one remembers now how bad the old Rubey Park was, but we have a great facility now that people use every day, and we have millions of people moving through there every year,” he said.
“There wasn’t a lot of interest and understanding about [electric buses] and now they’re half our fleet. It’s huge for the community in terms of noise, emissions, the environment, and climate,” Krueger added.