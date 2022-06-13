Two people caught in an overnight fire in an Old Snowmass home in the early-morning hours remain unaccounted for, but “at this point, what all signs are pointing to” is that they did not survive the blaze, according to Pitkin County Undersheriff Alex Burchetta on Monday.
Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Authority and Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office responders were dispatched to a reported structure fire about about 2:15 a.m. Monday. The reporting party told Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch that smoke and flames were visible from a residence on Monastery Cutoff Road, in unincorporated Pitkin County, according to a PCSO press release.
Upon arrival, responders learned that the home had been occupied by four people that evening: the homeowner and his fiancé, as well as the homeowner’s parents.
“While en route, responders learned that one of the residents had suffered injuries while attempting to rescue two adults who were believed to be on the home's upper level,” the press release explains. That individual was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital.
Once on scene, the first arriving firefighters reported that two structures were involved, with one structure 50% consumed and another structure 80% consumed. Additionally, the structure fire had spread to surrounding vegetation and required a wildland fire response.
Investigators from the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control will arrive later today, Burchetta said about about 11 a.m. At that point, PCSO, working in coordination with state investigators, will have a plan in place, and more information will be released as it comes, such as potential cause of the fire.
“This type of investigation is standard as the investigative efforts to determine the cause of the fire are all-encompassing,” the press release notes. “On-scene commanders are coordinating with federal wildfire management officials to request a type-2 hand crew to mitigate any further wildland fire hazards due to the forecast high winds on Monday.”
Additional information will be released as it becomes available. For updates please monitor Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office's social media accounts. fb.com/pitkinsheriff, twitter.com/pitkinsheriff, ig.com/pitkinsheriff
“The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office wishes to thank the neighbors who initially called 9-1-1 to report the fire, and who continue to provide support and resources to those who are impacted by this tragic fire,” the press release emphasizes.
This is a developing story.