Two more businesses have announced their arrival in Aspen this week, joining the overall trend of openings just prior to the busy winter season.
Gabriela Hearst, which specializes in home accessories, fine jewelry and men’s and women’s clothing, has opened a pop-up store at 461 E. Hopkins Ave. in partnership with another high-end retailer, Max. The store will be open through March 31, according to a news release.
The retailer has two flagship stores, one on Madison Avenue in New York and another on Brook Street in London.
“I have been feeling for a while that Aspen is a location we wanted to explore, and we have a great friend, Max, that has a space that we were able to transform with reclaimed redwoods and pieces that our collaborators, Antoine Dumas and Benji Gavron, created specifically for this project,” said Gabriela Hearst, founder and creative director, in a news release.
The Aspen residency of Gabriela Hearst continues the brand’s commitment to sustainable design and features custom furniture and fixtures designed in collaboration with Dumas, a French sculptor and furniture designer, and Gavron, a woodworking artisan, the release says.
The store features “the best from Gabriela Hearst’s women’s and men’s collections,” including ready-to-wear clothing, handbags, footwear, accessories, fine jewelry and home furnishings, the release states.
“This will be the first time a limited assortment of the Gabriela Hearst handbag collection will be available in the Aspen area: specifically the Nina, the Demi, the Diana, the Chapman and the Off to the Races [products],” the release says.
The release adds that Hearst honored her family’s heritage through the launch of her eponymous label in fall 2015 after taking over the operations of her father’s ranch in Uruguay. She wanted to create a brand that reflects a slower pace and process: “where things are made with care and detail, where tradition is more important than trend, where there is a purpose to every piece,” the release says.
Max is a luxury retailer “known for its highly astute edit from top designers of women’s clothing, footwear and accessories.” The retailer first opened at Larimer Square in Denver in 1985 before moving to Cherry Creek in 1997. Max expanded to Boulder in 1994 and Aspen in 2000.
In another release, Italian architect Chiara Santini announced the opening of a full-fledged architecture and design firm at 300 Aspen Airport Business Center, Suite B.
Santini, said to be an “internationally acclaimed designer,” will split her time between Aspen, Chicago and Milan, the release says.
“We are Italian design. We care about every detail, from the materials to space planning to lighting,” Santini said in a prepared statement.
Originally from Milan, Santini, a certified architect and interior designer, has worked on large-scale commercial and residential projects that have received international recognition, including the Mamilla Hotel in Jerusalem which was named one of the “best business hotels in the world” by Wallpaper Magazine, according to the release.
“Santini remains affable and humble, breezily talking about her career and impressive portfolio not with bravado, but in terms of the life experiences she’s had, the meaningful relationships she built, and her pure passion for design,” the release states.
She reportedly has architecture in her blood. “My father was an architect and growing up I would sit in his studio and sketch. That’s how my passion for architecture and interior design started, was in his studio,” she said.
With a diverse background in all facets of the process, from site planning and architecture to interior design, Santini will bring a broad perspective to Aspen’s luxury mountain resort scene, the release states. She brings “depth to every project she does, especially in terms of interior architecture, designing custom key elements like doors, staircases, railings and more,” the release concludes.