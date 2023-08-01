A single-vehicle accident involving a Budget rental truck closed Highway 82 at Independence Pass east of Aspen at 10 p.m. Tuesday.
The accident occurred in the westbound lane on the descent into east Aspen, near mile-marker 46, just before 9:30 p.m. Personnel from the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, Aspen Police Department and Aspen Ambulance District all responded. A law enforcement officer at the scene said two people, the driver and a passenger, were transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for treatment of injuries.
At the site of the accident, the highway was slick from rain and a light fog wafted through the damp air. The damaged truck sat a few feet from the highway shoulder, wedged among some trees and rocks.
Colorado State Patrol, which oversees all investigations of traffic accidents on Highway 82 and other state highways, arrived shortly before 10 p.m. A temporary roadblock was set up as CSP tackled its work.
The Aspen Daily News will update this story as more information becomes available.