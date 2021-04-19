Two skiers who skied out of bounds below the base of Walsh’s on Saturday required assistance from Mountain Rescue Aspen, according to a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
A call was received by the sheriff’s office at approximately 11:40 a.m. on Saturday after the Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol was notified of two people who had skied below the base of Walsh’s into terrain considered out of bounds on the eastern boundary of the ski area.
“After communicating with the father of one of the subjects, it was learned that two male skiers, 55 and 57 years old respectively, were reported to be in good spirits, healthy and had no known medical conditions. Shortly thereafter, Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol verified that there were two fresh ski tracks leading underneath the ski area boundary. However, without a confirmed need for help, ski patrol was instructed not to follow the tracks,” according to the release.
Pitkin County deputies then notified volunteers from Mountain Rescue Aspen and they jointly mobilized a ground team to attempt contact of the skiers near the bottom of the mountain near North Star Nature Preserve. Cellphone contact was successfully made and instructions were given on how to proceed down the tight and narrow ravine.
“At approximately 2:25 p.m., visual contact was established with the skiers. Mountain Rescue teams made contact with both skiers a short while after. Mountain Rescue escorted the skiers across the wildlife refuge, through the river and back safely to awaiting volunteers staged at the highway. All team members and volunteers were safely out of the field by 04:45 p.m.” the release continued.
The Sheriff’s Office reminds the public to stay within the boundaries of ski areas unless they are prepared for backcountry conditions and have knowledge of safe routes down the mountain.