An otherwise unrelated arrest of two teenagers in Snowmass Village for burglary and theft may well net at least one man additional charges in relation to the grand theft auto that occurred in Aspen overnight Tuesday.
Perry Vresilovic, 19, had the key to a stolen 2011 Porsche Cayenne on his person when he was arrested for burglary, a class 3 felony, and theft, a class 5 felony, Pitkin County Deputy District Attorney Don Nottingham said Friday.
“It appears they may be connected to the auto thefts in the West End,” Nottingham said.
Vresilovic was with Caleb Rucker, 19, who as of Friday was listed as an inmate at Pitkin County Jail on a $21,000 bond for the same charges facing Vresilovic. Vresilovic was not a listed inmate at either Piktin or Garfield County facilities; however, Rucker has four prior felonies on his criminal record, warranting a higher bond, Nottingham explained.
The Porsche, which was one of three unlocked vehicles stolen Tuesday night or possibly early Wednesday morning, was discovered in the North 40 neighborhood Friday, Aspen Police Assistant Chief Bill Linn confirmed.
“No luck on the green Highlander,” he said via text.
One of the vehicles — a 2019 GMC Suburban — was found in Snowmass Village on Wednesday. The final, still missing SUV is a sage green 2007 Toyota Highlander with a Colorado license plate, as described by a Pitkin County Alert. The vehicles were all stolen from Ute Avenue and the West End neighborhood, near the intersection of South Second and West Hallam streets.
Additionally, six unlocked vehicles were illegally entered and searched, from which cash, key rings and other valuables were stolen.
While no formal arrest warrant had been issued by the Aspen Police Department Friday, Snowmass Village police had turned over evidence discovered during its investigation into the Club Commons burglary reported at about 10 p.m. Thursday, Snowmass Village Police Chief Brian Olson said Friday.
“We came upon some key fobs that we basically handed that over to APD,” he said. “They wrote a search warrant to grab those keys, and I have no idea if there’s fruits with that tree.”
According to Olson, the defendants returned to the scene of the alleged crime Thursday night, resulting in their arrests.
“Later on in the night, [police] received another call from the victims that the responsible parties had returned to the Commons. Officers went back down there again, and there were a couple of foot chases and eventually, the officers came in contact and were able to successfully arrest one of the two parties,” he continued, noting that Ruckers was the first to be arrested.
“Between the sheriff’s department and Aspen and us, there was a lot of sharing of information and working together to affect the arrest of these guys. It worked the way it’s supposed to,” he said.